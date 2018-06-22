HARRISONBURG — The approach Curt Cignetti took at Elon in his first year at the school is the same one he’s taking in year two.

“There’s no question that we exceeded outsiders’ expectations,” the Phoenix coach said. “But it’s such a process with the way that we do it because we just work to improve as much as we can every day and there’s no self-imposed limitations. There’s no limits.

“And the key is we got to build off of year one.”

Cignetti engineered a drastic turnaround at Elon — winning eight games and reaching the postseason in 2017 after the team earned only two victories the year before in ex-coach Rich Skrosky’s last with the program.

Elon stayed in contention for a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title all the way through the final Saturday of the season when it fell at home 31-3 to James Madison, which claimed its second straight outright league championship that day. The following week, Elon dropped its first-round playoff game to Furman, 28-27, and was sent home.

This year, JMU hosts Elon, which is ready to contend again for CAA crown, on Oct. 6 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“We had a taste of it and we didn’t finish like we wanted to,” Cignetti said. “So I think that provides motivation, but you still have to start over every year beginning with your weight program, your offseason conditioning, into spring ball, summer, and to develop that hunger, thirst, leadership and pay the price.

“All those intangibles are really important, but I think we’re in a good spot as we talk now.”

Especially considering the Phoenix only graduated four starters from last year’s team.

Four of its five starting offensive linemen from 2017 are back and Cignetti said it should aid a formidable trio at running back featuring senior Malcolm Summers, junior De’Sean McNair and sophomore Brelynd Cyphers.

Summers suffered a season-ending hamstring injury last fall after rushing for 755 yards and four touchdowns over the first six games.

“He’s good to go,” Cignetti said. “He didn’t participate in spring drills, but in summer conditioning program, he’s participating in all the running and there’s no sort of limitations on what he can do.”