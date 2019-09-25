HARRSIONBURG — Maine’s Earnest Edwards demands some attention.

Well, at least from his opponents.

“He’s an electric player. He’s an electric personality,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said of Edwards earlier this week during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference.

The speedster Edwards had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown, a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown and a 40-yard scoring catch during the Black Bears’ 35-21 win at Colgate this past Saturday.

He was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts, and he leads the FCS in kickoff return yards (40.6 yards per return) and is 19th nationally for receiving yards (333) entering this Saturday’s conference contest between No. 12 Maine and No. 8 Villanova.

“Earnest Edwards is an explosive athlete and he does a lot of positive things for them,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said, “and the return game is definitely one of them.

“We’re putting our plan together. We need to do a good job of covering the kicks. I’m hoping [Villanova kicker] Nate Fondacaro can kick ‘em all out of the end zone, so we don’t have to worry about defending Earnest on the return. But then we’ve got to worry about him as a receiver and worry about all the things he does with the offense as well.”

Edwards has recorded a catch of 40 yards or more in each of his first four games this season.

“When the ball is in his hands, he can be very special,” Charlton said. “He has very good vision and he has elite speed. But then the other thing I’ll say about Earn is, and it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, but there’s a lot of other things he’s been doing in the run game and on plays he’s a diversion. He’s been doing those at an elite level as well and that’s the sign of a guy that’s a real team guy, and not everyone knows that about Earn.”