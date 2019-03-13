HARRISONBURG – A James Madison early enrollee is leaving rather quickly.

On Wednesday, freshman cornerback Dorian Davis said he is transferring from the program.

“The school outside of football was different than what I expected during recruitment,” said Davis, who was the Dukes’ first verbal pledge in the recruiting class of 2019.

“I loved football here,” he said, “and my teammates made me feel like family right away, so I’m grateful to have met them.”

Davis arrived at JMU in January after a stellar career at Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C., where he was a 2AA All-State selection as a senior and helped the Golden Lions win state titles as a freshman, sophomore and senior.

When he signed with the Dukes in December, he also held scholarships offers from Army, Elon, Liberty, Kent State, Tennessee Tech and Western Carolina.