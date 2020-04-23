These former James Madison standouts have all previously envisioned the next step.

Maybe trading their home games at Bridgeforth Stadium for ones inside Lambeau Field, Arrowhead or Gillette Stadium. Perhaps putting away the purple and gold attire for the iconic powder blues or traditional silver and black uniforms.

“This is something that’s been at the top of my mind since I started playing football in seventh grade,” quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “I think every kid’s dream growing up is to play at the highest level possible. And just to have that validation that an NFL team likes the skill set I possess or what I could bring to their team, and shoot, just to go out there and show what I can do, is all I can ask for.”

When DiNucci and each of his ex-JMU teammates first believed that they could make it as a pro varies, but over the next few days is when they can earn their initial opportunity via the NFL Draft or free agency afterward.

“Mine was later on, I guess,” wide receiver Riley Stapleton said, “probably when I played against N.C. State my redshirt junior year and had some success against them. I scored a touchdown, but just playing against an ACC opponent, I kind of thought right there that if I keep working at this thing maybe I’d get an opportunity to play in the NFL.”

The seven-round event begins with the first round on Thursday at 8 p.m., continues with rounds two and three on Friday, and then concludes with the remaining four rounds on Saturday. The draft – happening completely virtually, with clubs making their selections remotely this year due to COVID-19 – will be televised on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network.

And Day 3 is likely when the majority of Dukes will learn their fate – either by being drafted in the later rounds or contacted by an NFL club to ink an undrafted free agent contract immediately following the NFL Draft.

“I’ve probably gotten three hours of sleep over the last week,” defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, the Dukes’ top prospect, said. “I’ve been up all night until five o’clock in the morning, six in the morning, seven in the morning. I just can’t sleep. I’ve been anxious and this week has been taking forever.

“It’s just like ‘Can Saturday hurry up?’ Because the reality is when Saturday actually hits, I’m going to be on a professional team and that’s going to be a huge moment for me.”

Many projections or mock drafts have Carter pegged somewhere between a fifth- and seventh-round selection, and he said that’s consistent with what he’s been hearing from his agent and NFL personnel. If he goes undrafted, he’s confident he’ll be able to sign a contract quickly, he said.

Should Carter or DiNucci, who said he’s heard from some teams he could go in the sixth or seventh round, or any other JMU product be chosen during the draft, it’ll mark the second straight year a former member of the Dukes is drafted. Last year, former cornerback Jimmy Moreland was a seventh-round choice of the Washington Redskins. If two JMU players are drafted this week, it’ll be the first NFL Draft since 2010 – the year Buffalo chose Arthur Moats and Jacksonville picked Scotty McGee – that two former Dukes are taken.