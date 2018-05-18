HARRISONBURG — Based on all the laughing and goofiness, it would be hard to surmise what Odicci Alexander and Payton Buresch have been through the past three days.

The James Madison pitchers, both with ice on their elbows and shoulders, have been through some difficult workouts as they prepare for the NCAA softball regional this weekend in Knoxville, Tenn. As much as they can, the Dukes coaches have tried to push their two young pitchers out of their comfort zone and force them to embrace the challenges of pitching in the postseason.

“We wanted to make things hard for them,” coach Loren LaPorte said. “At the end of the year, their bodies are breaking down, so it all comes down to how mentally tough they’re going to be. That’s how they’re going to win. It’s not going to be that they’re physically going to be more in shape than their opponent, it’s going to come down to who’s mentally tougher in the circle.”



Yet there was the duo, making silly faces and cracking up each other as they answered questions. It wasn’t too dissimilar from the scene at most of the bullpen sessions with pitching coach Libby Morris.

It is a bond that has helped turn Alexander and Buresch into a fearsome pitching combination. The two have thrown all but 1 2/3 innings the Dukes have played this season, allowing just 101 earned runs in 54 games.

Alexander, a sophomore, said she realized early this season that she needed to be a mentor to Buresch, a freshman, with senior Megan Good out for the season with an injury.

“Megan not being here, I know I needed to buckle down and I have Payton over here under my wing,” Alexander said. “I’m just trying to be a sister to Payton, knowing I have her back and trying to be the best role model I can be.”

The pair complement each other well in the circle, too. Alexander overpowers hitters by pounding heat high in the zone while Buresch utilizes the offspeed pitches in the lower half of the strike zone. Even their personalities — Buresch more reserved and Alexander a little brasher — make them a dangerous pairing.

LaPorte said the relationship the two of them share is a great asset for JMU because there is rarely any envy between the two of them. She said both pitchers want to throw every game, but are also very understanding of the coaching staff’s deliberate decisions that are based on the opposing matchup.

Alexander and Buresch said they believe the tandem works because of the trust the two have in each other.

“I think CC and I work great together,” Buresch said. “We’re always there to have each other’s backs. If she’s having trouble in an inning or whatever, she can always count on me to come in and help her out and vice versa.”

“We’re always positive with each other,” Alexander added. “Payton can mess up and I’ll be like ‘Payton, it’s alright, I got you.’ It’s that type of relationship.”

It has also helped that the two have been supported by one of the best offenses in the country. The potential of the Dukes’ bats to explode for high-scoring innings at any moment gives any pitcher some calm in the circle, which has been extremely important for this younger staff.

“It’s an awesome feeling to have, just to know my team is always going to be there to score runs for us and have our backs,” Buresch said. “If we let a couple of runs in the first inning, or whatever, we always know they’re going to be there. ... I’m going to try to do my best to keep them from scoring for as long as possible so that we can come and get runs and give [our offense] a chance to score runs.”

Yet, in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, LaPorte said she could sense her pitchers were trying to be too perfect against Hofstra. She said when the Dukes swept the Pride last month in Harrisonburg, neither Alexander or Buresch were frazzled by giving up runs, allowing JMU to pull out three high-scoring victories.

By contrast, in the two games in the CAA Tournament against Hofstra, each hit and run seemed to deflate the young pitchers a little, a drop in focus that gave the Pride more chances to score runs and pad their lead.

“The difference between [the regular-season series] and what happened in the championship was they thought they were going to go out there and pitch a no-hitter and a perfect game and give up no runs to Hofstra,” LaPorte said. “That ain’t going to happen. I like the goal of it, but when it doesn’t happen you can’t just fold.

“... I think that’s one of the hardest things for them of late is that when they give up a home run or a couple of runs, they have to be able to turn the switch quick. They have to be able to handle the hard a little bit better this time of the year.”

Which is why LaPorte and Morris have put Alexander and Buresch through rigorous bullpen sessions the past four days. Unlike in previous years when the Dukes have had an upperclassmen pitcher to help lead the way for the underclassmen, this year Madison enters the postseason with two pitchers who haven’t thrown much in the postseason before.

The inexperience doesn’t make LaPorte nervous because she said has seen the two of them thrive in difficult situations this season so she knows the potential is there. The hope is when the Dukes (42-12) take the field today at 3 p.m. against Ohio in the first game of the regional, the duo will once again be those mentally-strong pitchers that led JMU to the postseason for a sixth straight season.

“The nice thing about these two pitchers is I’ve seen them be able to do it,” LaPorte said. “I would be scared going into a regional if I haven’t seen them get through the hard. Both of them have shown it, it hasn’t been all the time, but our team hasn’t been good all the time.

“These two pitchers have gotten us where we are, and if it wasn’t for those two doing what they’ve done being as young as they are, we wouldn’t be where we are.”