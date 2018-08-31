HARRISONBURG — No one inside James Madison’s locker room believes the Dukes can’t pull the upset.

“Obviously we know the competition has a little more talent out there,” JMU junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said. “They were better recruits out of high school, but we approach every game the same.

“And they might be a little faster, bigger and stronger, but it’s all about who executes.”

The Dukes open their 2018 campaign Saturday at N.C. State — an Atlantic Coast Conference squad off of a 9-4 2017 that ended with a Sun Bowl victory.

JMU is 28-2 in its last 30 games and had won 26 straight before falling in January’s FCS national championship game to North Dakota State.

“They look at us, too, and see that we’ve had a lot of success,” Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott said. “So it sets up to be a really good battle and I think our kids will play hard, and play good, and I know [N.C. State] will. So it should be a good game.”

The Wolfpack are paying Madison $425,000 to make the trip for the noon kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

JMU is 6-20 all-time against FBS programs and have won two of its last three against the upper echelon of college football, including last year’s 34-14 throttling of East Carolina.

“You start your 2018 season really in January, so a lot of time and effort goes into it,” sixth-year N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said. “It’s finally time to play, and we get to play a great team.

“They’ve played a lot of football. I mean 30 games in two years is a lot of games, so even though they lost a lot of starters in some areas, they’ve got a lot of players who have played and expect to win just like we do.”

Third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said N.C. State is one of the better FBS opponents he’s been tasked with preparing for, and that the challenge starts with slowing Wolfpack senior quarterback Ryan Finley.

Finley is the only returning quarterback nationally who threw for more than 3,500 yards, racked up 20 or more total touchdowns, committed less than eight turnovers and had a completion percentage greater than 65 percent last year.

Earlier this month, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay named Finley his top quarterback prospect for next year’s draft, and Finley has three of his top four receivers back for his final season with the ‘Pack.

“Offensively, I think they’re pretty special,” Houston said.

Both Houston and Trott said JMU must mix and disguise its coverage to try to confuse Finley into mistakes. The Dukes typically play man coverage on the perimeter, but senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland said the trio of N.C. State wide receivers — Kelvin Harmon, Stephen Louis and Jakobi Meyers — possess tremendous speed.

Moreland and Louis, both Florida natives, are childhood friends and matched up against each other in high school.

“Going to be a hard-fought battle,” Moreland said. “He knows I’m coming with it and I know he’s coming with it.”

JMU led FCS with 31 interceptions last season, but Trott’s group this year is younger as the Dukes will break in new starters on the defensive line, at linebacker and in the secondary.

“The thing that they’ve done is got better every day,” Trott said of his defensive players. “They’ve responded when we’ve challenged them. Is it good enough? I don’t know, but we’ll find out Saturday.”

N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury and left guard Terronne Prescod are NFL prospects as well.

One way to keep Finley and company from finding the end zone is to keep the N.C. State offense off the field.

The Dukes will use their three senior running backs and offensive line to power their attack. Cardon Johnson and North Carolina natives Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp will share the majority of carries until one has the hot hand, according to Houston.

A strong running game should aid whoever wins the quarterback competition between juniors Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson. Both signal-callers have shared first-team reps even into game week.

Stapleton, who had 42 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns last year, said he has confidence in DiNucci and Johnson to play well.

“They’re both doing a great job,” Stapleton said. “They’re both making reads. They’re both making plays. They’re both great guys and both have leadership capabilities. They’re both going to make some plays for us this season.”