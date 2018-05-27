STONY BROOK, N.Y. – Consider the women’s lacrosse world shaken, James Madison is the 2018 national champions.



A team fueled by its doubters all season and led by a coach who had an inordinate amount of confidence in her alma mater accomplished what few thought could be done. When Boston College rallied Sunday in rainy Stony Brook, N.Y., the Dukes answered, never allowing the fourth-seeded Eagles to patch together any sense of momentum over the final 25 minutes of the Dukes’ 16-15 win.

Even after allowing the first two goals of the second half to break a halftime deadlock, Madison responded by rattling off six of the next seven over a 20-minute period to take a lead it would never relinquish. And for the first time since 2004, the championship trophy will reside somewhere that isn’t Maryland, North Carolina or Northwestern.

“I don’t think my emotions have come through because those who know me, know I’m very emotional,” 12th-year JMU coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe said. “It is a great deal of work over many years by many people, I am not alone in this process. We’re 50 years strong, half my life I’ve been a collegiate coach now and I’ve made some big decisions to stay at James Madison when I’ve had opportunities to move on to do just this. It really is tremendous satisfaction and I can’t wait for it to soak in.”

JMU was able to turn the game around with its defense after falling behind by two 3:32 into the second half. The unit’s strength as a collective shone through as the Dukes (22-1) stymied the Eagles’ attack and held Boston College to just one goal in a span of 21:19.

Boston College (22-2) had 18 turnovers in the game and struggled to find an offensive rhythm after breaking the halftime deadlock with two quick goals. The Eagles’ only leads came off of extended runs – 4-0 in 2:30 to take a 5-4 lead and then 4-0 bridging halftime – but could not sustain much momentum when it counted most.

The Dukes and Eagles exchanged goals in the final 4:07 as Boston College would cut the deficit to one only to see JMU restore its advantage.

“James Madison disrupted all the momentum that we were building,” Boston College coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “We’d score a goal or two and then they would step up and disrupt the momentum, which was what I felt happened the entire game, their presence disrupting the momentum.”

The Dukes held the Eagles (22-2) to just one goal in a span of 21:19 for 15:29 after Boston College took a 10-8 lead, overwhelming the Eagles with their quick movements within the zone scheme. When BC was patient, it found success, but oftentimes were tricked into dumping the ball to the middle too early, resulting in easy pickoffs for the Dukes.

Madison also played without senior defender Corinne Schmidt for much of the second half after she picked up a red card for a second yellow card. Even in Schmidt’s absence, the Dukes didn’t lose a step on defense and continued to bottle up the Eagles’ attack and get those critical stops.

“It comes down to the fact that we all put in the same amount of work,” senior Rebecca Tooker said. “We’re all together in this as a team. We don’t really want to see each other as individuals. Some people may rise, but others get the hustle stats that many people don’t talk about. It’s just us playing together as a team rather than just us playing individually that leads to us winning big games like this.”

It wasn’t always the JMU defenders who came up with the big defensive stands either. Senior attacker Katie Kerrigan, who had four assists, came up with two critical back checks that led to JMU goals. With the Dukes leading by one with 15:05 left, Kerrigan let an errant pass fly that was intercepted by a Boston College defender. A few seconds later, Kerrigan jarred the ball free and senior Kristen Gaudian scooped it up and took it to goal for a score.

With JMU protecting a 15-14 edge, the Dukes lost the draw control, but a stick check from Kerrigan’s freed the ball for Hanna Haven to run the other way, eventually landing back with Kerrigan who fed Haley Warden for the eventual game-winner.

“It’s the little things that really make a difference on the field,” Gaudian said. “Little things like that really get us going and pump us up for the rest of the game. Katie K was really big on that aspect for us.”

Redshirt freshman keeper Molly Dougherty also rose to the occasion in the big moments for the Dukes. The Alexandria native made seven saves, including a pair off free-position chances early in the game. But her biggest stop came with 6:19 left when she got a piece of a shot from Sam Apuzzo and deflected it wide to preserve JMU’s three-goal lead.

“It’s a lot of hard work, and I’m lucky I was given the opportunity by the coaching staff and trusted by my teammates to step in,” Dougherty said. “When I did have my couple of minutes here and there, I did my best to make a difference and come up with what I could.”

Warden made a big difference for the Dukes in the second half, scoring three of her four goals in the final 30 minutes. The senior midfielder, who was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, scored back-to-back goals to give JMU a three-goal advantage with 7:02 left in the game.

But it was her 108th draw control of the season – which broke the Colonial Athletic Association record – that sealed the deal for the Dukes, upsetting the well-oiled machine of Boston College’s draw unit that won 11 of the first 15 draws in the half.

“It was a sigh of relief when we won that draw,” Warden said. “I remember Hanna got the ball and I was like ‘just run, just run.’ She had it in her left hand and I was so confident in her, then time ran out and it was an awesome feeling.”