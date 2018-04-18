HARRISONBURG — Statistically, this was one of James Madison’s worst offensive seasons in recent memory.

The Dukes’ 63.9 points per game were their fewest since Kenny Brooks’ first full season as women’s basketball coach in 2003-04. Madison’s 6.1 average point differential, it’s worst in nearly a decade.

But the most damning number of all was JMU’s 26.2 percent success rate from behind the arc, the third-worst mark in program history dating back to 1987-88 when the 3-point shot was introduced into the women’s game.

“The one thing we definitely need is we need a consistent 3-point presence,” coach Sean O’Regan said. “It doesn’t have to be one shooter, it can be five shooters, but for us to raise our ceiling we have to shoot the 3 more effectively and better, and by that I mean more.”

The Dukes suffered mightily from lacking a consistent 3-point threat on the perimeter. There were seven games in which JMU failed to hit 20 percent of its 3s, and the Dukes were 2-5 in those games. On the flip side, the Dukes were 8-0 when they made at least 33 percent of their 3-point attempts.

The struggles on the perimeter took its toll on the offense as a whole. Oftentimes, JMU would pass up open outside shots in an attempt to find a better, higher percentage shot inside. It led to a lot of drives to the baskets and trying to force dump-ins to forwards for attempts around the basket.

“We just depended too much on one-on-one basketball,” junior point guard Logan Reynolds said. “Our dynamic of a team is a lot more dispersed in scoring, but the majority of the time we got caught up in doing one-on-one stuff and not getting everyone interacting.”

Sophomore Kamiah Smalls, who had the ball in her hands as often as Reynolds, said the offense put a lot more pressure on the person with the ball to make a play, stalling any offensive flow the Dukes were trying to build.

“I wouldn’t call it selfish, our offense just became very stagnant making whoever had the ball in their hands make something happen or try to create,” Smalls said. “We played a lot of one-on-one basketball a little too much last season. Movement off the ball is very important as well because that will get your teammate open.”

This strategy made the Dukes a lot easier to guard late in the season as teams focused more on shutting down Smalls’ driving lanes and denying passes to sophomore Kelly Koshuta in the post. The pack-line mentality opened the door for more natural shooters like Lexie Barrier, who shot 30.8 percent from 3-point range in the final 23 games of the season to improve her season percentage to 27.2.

However, the Dukes rarely seemed comfortable shooting from long distance, especially if their first few jump shots did not fall.

“We knew that the majority of teams were going to pack it in and protect the paint because that was our strong suit,” Reynolds said. “We just needed to have confidence in ourselves to shoot the outside shot when open and still drive and not let [the defense] deter us.”

The possible solution to the Dukes’ problems is Siena transfer Jackie Benitez, who sat out this season due to NCAA transfer rules. In her two seasons with the Saints, Benitez made 140 3-pointers and shot 30.4 percent from behind the arc.

O’Regan said Benitez will fill a similar role to Precious Hall, who used her shooting as a threat to open up the rest of the offense. He said he certainly doesn’t want Benitez to take as many shots per game as Hall did as a senior, but be able to force teams to respect JMU’s shooting enough to free up space for Koshuta and Smalls.

“One thing [Benitez] will be trained as is our shooter,” O’Regan said. “I don’t know what her mindset is, but her first and foremost thing is going to be starting everything with that 3-point shot, and we’re going to work to feed her the ball for that 3-point shot.”

But Benitez alone cannot solve JMU’s shooting woes. There is pressure on Barrier and Smalls to become more consistent shooting threats as well.

Smalls said every player approaches trying to improve their shot differently, but the one commonality is repetition.

“The point of basketball is to make shots, so just scoring the ball and people taking shots is our biggest thing,” Smalls said. “There’s a lot of ways you can go about it, but the biggest thing is repetition. You have to repeat things to perfect your craft. Even if it’s coming in and shooting for 20 minutes a day if that’s all you have, that’s better than nothing.”

JMU’s offense has a lot of work to do to catch up with the progress the Dukes made on defense. In the final 23 games of the season, Madison allowed 55 points or fewer 14 times, including nine games in which the opponent didn’t reach 50 points.

In that same span, the Dukes scored 65 points or more only 12 times, far too little for a team that has averaged at least 68 points in 11 of the previous 12 seasons.

“We have to be better with our efficiency, points per possession type of stats. That’s my purpose,” O’Regan said. “I think our defense will be good enough, that part is the easiest to transition into next year. I think our offense is the challenge because this was one of our lowest-scoring years we’ve had, so that’s my sole focus.”