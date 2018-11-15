HARRISONBURG — The recent history isn’t there like it normally is between conference foes.

When No. 7 James Madison and No. 15 Towson play Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium, it will be the first meeting between the Colonial Athletic Association schools since Oct. 10, 2015 due to the league’s rotating schedule.

Just for perspective, the Dukes have played Elon, New Hampshire, Richmond and William & Mary four times apiece in the three-plus years since last seeing the Tigers.

“We last played [Towson] my senior year of high school,” JMU junior center Mac Patrick said.

Only seven players on JMU’s 2018 roster suited up that day and no member of the Dukes’ current staff was on the sidelines for that game, so this week third-year coach Mike Houston and company are taking any information they have or can get to use in preparation for Towson.

Saturday’s winner secures a bid and possibly a seed for the FCS postseason while the loser sits on the bubble for Sunday’s selection show.

Houston said he reached out to his former assistants at The Citadel for opinions and observations of the Tigers. Houston spent two seasons as coach at The Citadel before taking the JMU job ahead of the 2016 season.

The Bulldogs played a non-conference game at Towson this past September and Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco threw for 253 yards, rushed for 185 and tallied four total touchdowns in the contest.

“The things you can’t see on film,” Houston said. “That’s the big things you’re looking for. It’s all the stuff from a game that you can’t see on film — how fast they operate, anything from the sidelines, personnel stuff and things along those lines.

“We haven’t played them. We haven’t faced Flacco before, so you can get a lot of stuff like that from somebody that has played ‘em.”

Flacco transferred to Towson after spending last year at Rutgers and just missed being a teammate of JMU defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, who departed the Scarlet Knights before last season.

Carter still has friends at Rutgers and said those former teammates praised Flacco even after he left the team.

“A lot of my guys were telling me, ‘[Flacco] is the real deal,’” Carter said. “And a lot of them actually probably wish he was still at Rutgers because he’s good.

“And you watch what he did against Wake Forest and he picked them apart. He’s a good quarterback and gets out of that pocket well.”

Carter, a Baltimore native, is one of a few Dukes that were also recruited by Towson. JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci said Towson tried to land him out of Pine-Richland High School (Pa.) and again when he announced he would transfer from Pittsburgh where he began his college career.

“It was actually between here and Towson,” DiNucci said. “I went down and visited [Towson] a few days before I came down here for the semifinal playoff game last December, and they were on me pretty hard about trying to get down there.

“Their biggest pitch was that they’ve got a pretty good receiving core down there and some of those guys are really explosive.

“… And they recruited me when I was in high school, too, so I am familiar with the staff, the facilities and all that type of stuff.”

Connections between DiNucci or Carter and Towson’s staff gives each player insight into how the Tigers approach a game.

Carter said his first college visit was to Towson and that he’s known Towson coach Rob Ambrose since he was 15 years old. Tigers defensive line coach Konstantinos Kosmakos was Carter’s lead recruiter at Towson. Tigers tight ends coach Tyree Foreman also recruited Carter when Foreman was at Temple and Carter played for Towson inside linebackers coach Collin Bauer, who worked with defensive linemen at Rutgers when Carter played there.

“So I know Coach Ambrose preaches toughness,” Carter said. “I know that from the multiple visits I’ve taken with him and how he goes about different things.

“They’re going to come out and try to punch us in the mouth and that’s just how any team does, but they’re going to try to come out with a lot of physicality because that’s what he preaches. We just got to be mindful of that and also try to contain [Flacco].”