HARRISONBURG — When Ron’Dell Carter arrived at James Madison, he had only known losing.

He endured a 2-10 campaign and a 4-8 mark in two seasons with Rutgers before joining the Dukes as a redshirt sophomore ahead of last year.

“I have a little bit of experience in my past of going through stuff like this,” the JMU defensive end and team captain said. “So I can really give my two cents about it, like, ‘Bro, it could be worse. Let’s just bounce back.’”

For the first time since the 2015 season, the No. 6 Dukes (4-2, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) are coming off a conference loss and will try to get back to their winning ways when they meet Villanova (3-3, 0-3 CAA) today at 1 p.m. in the outskirts of Philadelphia.

“You got our guys — Riley Stapleton, Dimitri Holloway, Curtis Oliver, Trai Sharp, Cardon Johnson, Mac Patrick — we’re going to keep reinforcing the message because as leaders we have to do that,” Carter said, “so that the young guys don’t lose their confidence.”

JMU had won a CAA-record 20 straight games in league play and 22 over CAA foes (including playoff wins over Stony Brook last year and New Hampshire in 2016) until last week’s 27-24 setback to Elon. The run of success included two outright league titles, but with a blemish on their record already this season, the Dukes no longer have a direct path toward another conference championship.

“I do think it was a shock to [younger players] just because they came into such a winning culture,” said Sharp, a senior running back. “But it definitely teaches them a few things, and that teams aren’t just going to bow down.

“Each win is hard to get and even though we may be able to score 60 on people, 70 on people, that’s still hard. Teams aren’t just going to lay down for us.”

Villanova certainly won’t either.

The Wildcats began the year with a win at crosstown rival FBS Temple and reached as high as No. 10 in the STATS FCS Top 25, but they blew double-digit leads against Towson and Stony Brook, and lost this past Saturday on a 52-yard field goal as time expired at Maine.

“It’s obviously frustrating when you play those tough games, but our mindset hasn’t changed,” Villanova senior safety Rob Rolle said. “Our team hasn’t fractured.

“We’re still focusing on what we can control, and not worrying about anything outside of that because if we get frustrated and focus on balls that didn’t bounce our way, we’ll lose the entire season as opposed to a tough stretch of three or four games.”

Keeping the Dukes on the same page this week was the top priority of Carter and Sharp, too, they said. Of the 22 starters for JMU on offense or defense, more than half of them are atop the depth chart for the first time in their careers. Only eight upperclassmen are listed on the entire two-deep.

The Dukes turned the ball over twice and had two touchdowns negated by penalties in their loss to the Phoenix.

“The one thing we’re not going to do is point fingers, question the plan or question the coaches because the locker room is still solid,” Carter said. “That’s the one thing I love about this team. Win, lose or draw, we’re in this together.”

And JMU will see some of the same looks from Villanova that Elon showed.

The Wildcats run the same 3-3-5 stack defense Elon used to hold JMU to 2.6 yards per carry and settle for field goals four times on six red-zone trips. Villanova, led by quarterback Zach Bednarczyk, also utilizes run-pass option in its offense just like Elon does.

“They’re going to try to win the ball game the same way we try to win the ball game,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “They’re going to try to run the ball, stop the run, be sound on special teams and win the game with field position.

“It’ll be a tremendous challenge going up there on the road. It’s always a tough place to play.”

Especially considering both the Dukes and Wildcats don’t want to enter their bye week with another loss. The two teams each have next Saturday off.

“We’re both rich programs with a lot of pride and a lot of history,” Rolle said. “So I expect nothing less but to show up and be in a four-quarter, heavyweight fight and at the end of the day whichever team executes more and makes the least amount of mistakes will come out victorious.”