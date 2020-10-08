DukesofJMU - Dukes To Host RMU This Spring

James Madison has secured at least one non-conference foe for its spring schedule, sources told the Daily News-Record on Wednesday.

The Dukes will host Robert Morris on Feb. 27 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.

It was just last week both JMU coach Curt Cignetti and athletic director Jeff Bourne said the program has a goal of playing two non-league games in the spring and were closing in on one opponent.

The Colonial Athletic Association will have a six-game conference slate for its members, but is also allowing them to play up to two non-conference contests.

“We’re hoping we can fill those two out of conference games,” Cignetti said then, “and find two teams that’ll play. … I think it’s important to have an eight-game season, because you never know what can happen during the season.”

Two years ago, Robert Morris trekked to JMU for the first-ever meeting between the two schools. And in the 2018 clash, the Dukes dominated the Colonials for a 73-7 victory. Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more in the game, and ex-Dukes running back Marcus Marshall added a 39-yard touchdown catch and an 81-yard scoring run against RMU.

Robert Morris finished 7-5 and went 6-1 in the Northeast Conference last fall under coach Bernard Clark, who is now in his third year leading the program.

In June, the Colonials announced they would leave the NEC and join the Big South Conference as an associate member beginning in the fall of 2021.