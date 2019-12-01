The nation’s leading rusher had no problem with Holy Cross.

Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Hawks in a 44-27 win over the Crusaders on Saturday in the opening round of the FCS playoffs at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, N.J.

Monmouth, the Big South champion, advances to face second-seeded James Madison, the Colonial Athletic Association champion, at Bridgeforth Stadium in the second round of the postseason this coming Saturday.

It was Guerriero’s fourth 200-yard performance in the last six games. His long scoring sprint of 68 yards in the second quarter capped a run of 23 straight points to start the game for the Hawks.

Holy Cross never recovered as two different quarterbacks combined for three interceptions.

With the victory, Monmouth won its ninth straight game and improved to 11-2 on the year. The win was also the first playoff victory in the history of the school.

JMU has never faced the Hawks before.

Kickoff for the second-round game is set for 1 p.m.