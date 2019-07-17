HARRISONBURG – By mid-October James Madison football fans will be well schooled about FloSports, how exactly to use it and if the product is any good.

The Dukes will appear on FloSports six times this season as part of the Colonial Athletic Association’s 52-game digital package, the league announced Wednesday morning.

JMU home games against Morgan State (Sept. 14) and Villanova (Oct. 12) as well as road games at Elon (Sept. 28), Stony Brook (Oct. 5), William & Mary (Oct. 19) and Rhode Island (Nov. 23) are scheduled for exclusive streaming on FloSports.

The four other games JMU plays at Bridgeforth Stadium will be streamed for free on MadiZONE, the school’s in-house platform. On Wednesday, the school also said a traditional television schedule for this season would be announced later this summer.

The CAA and FloSports agreed to a four-year, seven-figure deal this past May as the conference became the first to select a direct-to-consumer streaming company as its primary media partner. The CAA is also the first league that FloSports has in-depth, all-sports agreement with.

Beginning this year, FloSports is contracted to show more than 300 CAA events – including at least 50 football games – on its service annually.

Other games of note set to be shown on FloSports this football season include Delaware’s non-conference tilt with defending national champion North Dakota State (Sept. 14) as well as clashes between two postseason teams from last year like Towson’s trip to Maine (Sept. 14), Delaware’s road game at Towson (Nov. 2) and Elon’s home contest versus Maine (Nov. 9).