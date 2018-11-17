HARRISONBURG — It’s possible today’s loser still reaches the postseason, but neither James Madison nor Towson want to take that chance.

The No. 7 Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Colonial Athletic Association) meet the No. 15 Tigers (7-3, 5-2 CAA) at Johnny Unitas Stadium at 2 p.m.

“If we win, we’re in a pretty good spot,” JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci said. “So we’d like to be able to handle our business and not worry about putting it in someone else’s hands, so we’re going to be full bore this week and looking to come out on top.”

The Dukes have reached the FCS national championship game in each of the past two seasons and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls earlier this year, but a home slip up against Elon and a road disappointment at New Hampshire has JMU playing to stay off the bubble when the playoff bracket is revealed Sunday during the 12:30 p.m. selection show on ESPNU.

Towson, which was picked to finish 10th in the CAA’s preseason poll, won six of its first seven but then dropped consecutive contests at Delaware and against Maine before keeping its postseason hopes alive with a victory last week over Elon.

“I think it’s something that everybody knows,” Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco said. “The target was set to get to eight wins and you’re probably sitting pretty nice, and we’re at seven, so the next one is the last one, so it’s going to be exciting.

“We treated the last game against Elon as a playoff game, and really after that loss to Maine, we decided, ‘Hey, win or go home’ these next two games, so we’ve been treating it like the playoffs.”

For DiNucci and the Dukes, they may need to win like they won last week to knock off Flacco and the Tigers.

DiNucci accounted for five touchdowns and found three different pass catchers — wide receiver Riley Stapleton twice, wide receiver Kyndel Dean and tight end Mack Cullen — to help JMU beat Rhode Island 48-31 in an offensive showcase.

JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said DiNucci excelled while taking advantage of man-to-man coverage in the passing game to find Stapleton, Dean, Cullen and wide receiver Jake Brown, who has emerged as the starting slot receiver since building off the eight-catch performance he had last month at Villanova. Stapleton leads the Dukes with seven touchdown receptions and Dean has five.

Flacco leads the conference in total offense (340 yards per game), passing offense (275 yards per game) while Towson running back Shane Simpson tops the CAA in all-purpose yards (182.7 yards per game) and touchdowns (12).

“I think it’s good that our offense is still on the rise right now and we haven’t really peaked yet,” DiNucci said. “We always say that the teams that can win in November are the ones that can be playing for championships in December and January, so huge momentum boost Saturday and we’re looking forward to getting to Towson.”

Towson defensive back Monty Fenner said if the Tigers can get to DiNucci, they can take control and send JMU’s offense sputtering like it has times this season.

Before this past Saturday, the Dukes hadn’t score more than 40 points since September and on Nov. 3, DiNucci was benched when he turned the ball over twice in two possessions in the loss against New Hampshire.

“He has that FBS experience,” Fenner said of DiNucci. “He can find weaknesses in a defense, but we’ve just got to get him rattled because UNH came out high-flying and once they got that pick and another turnover it put his confidence down, so if we get a couple of hits on him, I feel like he’ll fold.”

Third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said he believes Towson will play with the aggressive, blitzing style the defense has used all year under defensive coordinator Lyndon Johnson.

“We’ve got a huge test on the road,” Houston said. “Both teams have identical records coming into the game, so the winner of this game certainly sets themselves up well for the NCAA playoffs.

“I’m sure [Towson coach Rob] Ambrose will have his team ready to play.”

Said Ambrose: “It’s that time of year where you’re focus has to be sharp, it has to be laser sharp, or you’re going to go home.”