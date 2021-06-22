Dukes Targeting Another Prospect With Close Ties

Devin Grant has the benefit of having an uncle who experienced not long ago what he’s going through now.

“With the recruiting process, he told me, ‘Don’t get complacent and keep working,’” the Holy Cross (Flushing, N.Y.) safety said. “He, of course, told me he’s proud of me, but said schools will keep coming and as offers come, more and more schools at that level or even higher up will get your attention.”

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back is a prospect in the class of 2022, and he is the nephew of James Madison alum and current Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe.

The Dukes offered Grant a scholarship this past Friday, he said, as they became the first college program outside of the state of New York to extend an opportunity to Grant. He said he holds other offers from FBS Army and Buffalo as well as FCS Stony Brook and Fordham.

“I’m lengthy and have great ball skills,” Grant said. “I can come down and make a tackle, but a lot of schools want length in their secondary, which I’m blessed to have. And with my height and weight, a lot of guys can’t keep the speed that I have and that’s one thing I can say I bring to the field that most coaches like.”

This summer, Grant is doing everything he can to get his name out there on the heels of his truncated – due to coronavirus – junior season. Holy Cross, where Marlowe also starred as a high school standout, played only four games during the spring.

So, Grant and his parents, mom Stephanie and dad James, who Grant said he’s very thankful for, have been traveling to different campuses in order for him to participate in one-day camps and make unofficial visits. He said he’s already made stops at Clemson, Penn State, Rutgers, and South Carolina, and has plans to see Wagner and JMU, a place very familiar to him, come July.

“I’ve been countless times,” Grant said. “I always went to Dean’s games, a majority of games for the five years he was there, but I’m definitely planning in July to go to a camp and see the campus. I know it’s probably changed a lot since it’s been some time since he was there. I want to see it for myself and see the coaching staff and get familiar with it again.”

He said Marlowe, who was a four-time All-CAA selection and recorded 12 interceptions to go along with 326 tackles during his time with the Dukes, was thrilled to learn Grant earned an offer from JMU.