There’s no reason for doom and gloom after one weekend, according to Marlin Ikenberry.

“We took [away] a ton of positives,” Ikenberry, the fifth-year James Madison baseball coach, said Monday during a press conference at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg.

In their opening series, the Dukes were swept by N.C. State, which moved up one spot to No. 15 in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.

Friday and Saturday’s games were competitive before Sunday’s 11-2 runaway victory for the Wolfpack.

“That first game I was really proud of the way Nick [Stewart] held his composure,” Ikenberry said of his junior right-handed pitcher and ace of the staff. “We’d been working really hard on his changeup and he threw it, and it was very good.

“The difference in that ballgame was they put a ton of pitches in Nick and we couldn’t get that many pitches in [N.C. State starter Nick] Swiney to get him out of the game early enough.”

Stewart was done after surrendering two runs and recording eight strikeouts over four innings and throwing 108 pitches. Swiney struck out 11 over seven scoreless frames and only threw 90 pitches.

The next day, N.C. State used a five-run eighth to rally past the Dukes for a 9-6 win.

“If we make two plays – they ruled them hits,” Ikenberry said. “But I think if we make two plays in the eighth on the right side of the infield, it could be a different outcome.”