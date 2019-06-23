Dukes Stretch Footprint To Land Malignaggi
HARRISONBURG – The state of Massachusetts isn’t exactly in James Madison’s traditional recruiting footprint.
So when Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.) athlete Sam Malignaggi became a top target of the Dukes, even he said he wanted to know why.
“At first I was a little surprised,” said Malignaggi, who committed to JMU on Saturday over Holy Cross, New Hampshire, Old Dominion, Rhode Island and William & Mary.
“But [JMU cornerbacks coach Matt] Birkett called me and said he was with the Maine staff this past year,” Malignaggi said. “And I knew Maine had a really good season because it’s near me, but he was really cool to talk to especially because he knew all about Massachusetts.
“And he understands being from Massachusetts that you have to work hard because you don’t get respect coming out of the northeast, so I felt really connected with him early because we have that in common.”
It wasn’t until Malignaggi ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at The Opening combine in Washington, D.C., this past May that the number of schools interested in him grew. And it wasn’t until backing that time up with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at JMU’s prospect camp last week that he earned a scholarship offer from the Dukes.
The 40-yard dash was the first drill of the camp, Malignaggi said.
“I think it just set the tone really,” Malignaggi said. “And then after I ran the 40, I was feeling confident the rest of the day. I knew I had to ball out and I’d have a chance at the end of the day.”
Malignaggi said he committed to JMU when Dukes coach Curt Cignetti offered him a scholarship the next day.
According to Malignaggi, a two-star prospect by Rivals.com, he will likely play cornerback or safety for JMU and hopes to return kicks and punts for Madison as well.
“I’m good playing safety or corner and it really doesn’t matter to me,” Malignaggi said. “I just want to get on the field and play, honestly. I like safety because I like to hit and I like to roam around free. But I also like corner because you get to lock up to your guy and then no one will throw to your side.”
Malignaggi said in addition to competing at JMU’s camp, he was able to tour the school and spend time with Cignetti, Birkett and safeties coach Ryan Smith.
“It meant a lot to me that the coaches believed in me,” Malignaggi said. “It meant a lot that Coach Cignetti offered me this early and stuck with the offer this early because usually schools like this don’t put out offers this early or let players commit this early, so I’m just really excited about my future at JMU.”