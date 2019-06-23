HARRISONBURG – The state of Massachusetts isn’t exactly in James Madison’s traditional recruiting footprint.

So when Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, Mass.) athlete Sam Malignaggi became a top target of the Dukes, even he said he wanted to know why.

“At first I was a little surprised,” said Malignaggi, who committed to JMU on Saturday over Holy Cross, New Hampshire, Old Dominion, Rhode Island and William & Mary.

“But [JMU cornerbacks coach Matt] Birkett called me and said he was with the Maine staff this past year,” Malignaggi said. “And I knew Maine had a really good season because it’s near me, but he was really cool to talk to especially because he knew all about Massachusetts.

“And he understands being from Massachusetts that you have to work hard because you don’t get respect coming out of the northeast, so I felt really connected with him early because we have that in common.”

It wasn’t until Malignaggi ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at The Opening combine in Washington, D.C., this past May that the number of schools interested in him grew. And it wasn’t until backing that time up with a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at JMU’s prospect camp last week that he earned a scholarship offer from the Dukes.



The 40-yard dash was the first drill of the camp, Malignaggi said.

