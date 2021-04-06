DukesofJMU - Dukes Staring At Another Saturday On The Sideline

They’re still looking for an opponent.

“We’re on standby,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches video conference.

The top-ranked Dukes had their game this past Saturday at Richmond and their home contest for this coming Saturday with Elon postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spiders and the Phoenix. JMU also has an originally scheduled Saturday off on April 17.

The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) would like to add a game and play at least once more prior to the start of the postseason. If they don’t, they will have gone three straight Saturdays without a game and will have had five of the last six Saturdays off going into the playoffs.

“We were going to hustle up a home conference game if we could for this weekend,” Cignetti said. “Having a hard time getting that done.”

JMU has yet to play a CAA contest at Bridgeforth Stadium this spring. The Dukes are the only team in the CAA to not host a conference game to this point in the campaign.

Their meeting with Elon would’ve been played in Harrisonburg after JMU traveled to Rhodes Stadium earlier in the season. The Dukes, who had their own virus encounters on the heels of that Elon trip last month, were forced to postpone home dates with William & Mary (March 13) and Richmond (March 20).

One potential opponent for this Saturday could’ve been No. 11 Villanova, which had its matchup with Albany canceled last week when the Great Danes opted out of the remainder of the spring slate. Though JMU resides in the South Division and Villanova resides in the North Division, a game between the two would’ve counted toward the league standings.

But Wildcats coach Mark Ferrante said his bunch is taking this weekend off.

“JMU reached out to us at first,” Ferrante said, “and that’s really the only team that reached out. We have not reached out to anyone from our perspective, but our athletic directors [talked] along with [CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio] and then Curt actually reached out to me as well. It just didn’t work. I didn’t really want to go on the road and have another long trip after the Maine trip.”

Villanova throttled Maine, 44-17, this past weekend. Ferrante said following the Albany cancellation, he decided to give his players Easter Sunday off and they aren’t due back in practice until Wednesday.

Hosting either Richmond or William & Mary in a make-up game on April 17 is a possibility for JMU, but ultimately unlikely after both Spiders coach Russ Huesman and Tribe coach Mike London said they anticipate this Saturday’s tilt against each other serving as the regular-season finale for their respective programs.

Huesman said Richmond, which is 3-0 and ranked No. 12 nationally, would like to play in the postseason if it could.

“We got to win Saturday and that’s all we’re worried about,” Huesman said. “I think we need to play well. We know it’s going to be a tough game. We’re playing for the Capital Cup and let’s take care of that and let other people make the decision about resumes.”

So, the best solution for JMU, might be searching to find a non-conference foe willing to travel to Harrisonburg for a guaranteed payout.

Until then or unless schedule plans change for other CAA foes due to COVID-19, JMU will continue to practice while it waits.

Cignetti said players were slated to lift weights and go through individual drills on Monday and that the team would hold a full practice on Tuesday followed by a similar routine on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We just want to stay sharp and keep our skills honed,” Cignetti said.