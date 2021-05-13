DukesofJMU - Dukes Standout Hamilton Enters Transfer Portal

He’ll forever have his name attached to the longest play in FCS postseason history, though, now it’s entirely possible Jawon Hamilton finishes his career at the highest level of college football.

On Thursday afternoon, James Madison’s standout senior running back announced his decision to leave the Dukes and enter the transfer portal to pursue another chance elsewhere. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible at his next destination.

“My time here at James Madison University has been a blessing,” Hamilton wrote in a Tweet. “I’ve made memories and met people who will, without a doubt, be close to me for the rest of my life. … With that being said, I will be seeking opportunity as a grad transfer at another institution.”

Hamilton, a Miami, Fla., native, joined the Dukes ahead of the 2018 season after transferring into the program from FBS Central Florida, where he was once the Knights’ starting running back as a freshman.

With JMU, he primarily played in a tandem over the last two seasons with fellow senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese. Hamilton and Agyei-Obese brought different elements to the position, with Agyei-Obese serving as more of the downhill rusher and Hamilton possessing breakaway speed to score at any instant.

Last month, in the opening round of the FCS playoffs, Hamilton turned a handoff at the goal line into a 99-yard touchdown run when he sprinted from one purple-shaded end zone into the other at Bridgeforth Stadium to boost the Dukes to a win over visiting VMI.

In the last two seasons, he ran for 1,461 yards and 10 touchdowns on 257 carries. He averaged 5.68 yards per carry.

“He’s been a very consistent guy and dependable since I’ve been here,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said about Hamilton during the team’s playoff run, which ended this past Saturday in the semifinals at Sam Houston.

“When I took over, he had some injuries,” Cignetti said. “He had some operations and missed some time the previous fall and then in the first spring we were here, he missed some time, too. So, we weren’t quite sure of what his availability would be, but since then, he’s been out there every day. He’s got really good speed and he’s got great work habits. He’s a great team guy and leads by example.”

Hamilton registered three 100-yard rushing games for JMU, and he returned kickoffs, too. He had a 93-yard kickoff return for a score against Richmond as a redshirt sophomore.

He also was the second member of the backfield to enter the transfer portal on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, fourth-year junior quarterback Gage Moloney said he is leaving JMU.

“The past [four] years at JMU has been an amazing experience that I wouldn’t change for the world,” Moloney said on Twitter. “I created lifelong friends and memories that will last a lifetime. With that being said, I feel it is time for me to move on from JMU and look at other opportunities.”

Like Hamilton, Moloney is a graduate transfer. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will have immediate eligibility wherever he lands.

Moloney never started for the Dukes, but appeared in 14 games with two memorable showings.

He was used as a wildcat quarterback in the 2019 FCS national championship game against North Dakota State, helping the Dukes nearly rally against the Bison. And earlier this spring, he sparked a fourth-quarterback comeback against Elon. He threw for 46 yards and a touchdown to help win on the road over the Phoenix.