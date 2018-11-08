HARRISONBURG — With an experienced group led by five returning starters, James Madison isn’t easing into the women’s basketball season, which opens today at 7 p.m. against George Washington at the Convocation Center.

With preseason Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year Kamiah Smalls leading the way, the Dukes look to improve off a 2017-18 season that saw them go 23-11, but just 7-9 in non-conference play. JMU could set itself up for a berth to the NCAA Tournament with a better out-of-conference record this season, but the Dukes face a tough schedule that starts with a GW team picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for ourselves,” third-year JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “But we’ll be ready to go.”

The Dukes feature Smalls and another preseason all-conference pick Lexie Barrier on the wings, who both started all 34 games last season. But the most intriguing matchup in the backcourt might be at the point guard spot.

JMU senior Logan Reynolds has been a classic drive-and-dish distributor for the Dukes and averaged 3.5 assists per game last season. Part of JMU’s slow start a year ago could be attributed to an early-season injury that limited Reynolds’ practice time.

But Reynolds has gotten rave reviews running the offense from teammates in the preseason and the team leader in steals last season will likely get the challenge of guarding George Washington’s all-conference point guard Mei-Lyn Bautista.

Bautista averaged 8.1 points and 4.3 assists per game last season.

Even with a loaded backcourt, the Dukes will likely go deep into the bench as O’Regan looks to figure out what lineups work in the early-season contests. Players such as redshirt junior transfer Jackie Benitez and Devon Merritt could get big minutes off the bench while several members of the freshman class that includes Jaylin Carodine, Madison Green, Eleanore Marciszewski and Spotswood product Casey Irvine could also see plenty of time.

“We do have some depth this year,” O’Regan said. “I like to think that we can go to our bench for any help we many need.”

The Colonials, who won the Atlantic 10 and made the NCAA Tournament last season, also return 6-0 forward Neila Luma, who averaged 7.1 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds as a freshman.

JMU’s starting frontcourt will feature juniors Kelly Koshuta and Kayla Cooper-Williams, a pair of 6-2 post players who can cause matchup problems.

“I feel like we should be good in the front court,” Cooper-Williams said. “Kelly and I can play well off each other and make it tough for other teams. I think we’re ready to go and do some big things this year.”