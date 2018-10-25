HARRISONBURG — One benefit to having the 2019 recruiting class more or less in place three weeks before national signing day? The James Madison basketball coaching staff was able to shift its attention to 2020 that much sooner.

And that potentially could mean big things for the Dukes who according to sources have scored official visits for the coming weekend from Isaiah Todd, the No. 16-ranked player in the junior class according to Rivals.com, and Jamille Reynolds, a three-star prospect ranked the No. 23 center in the class.

This fall, the Dukes landed commitments from a quartet of high school seniors in the aftermath of their official visits. Keeping that streak alive would be an amazing accomplishment for third-year coach Louis Rowe as Todd is perhaps the most high-profile recruit to visit Harrisonburg since 1992 when future national player of the year, Marcus Camby, narrowed his college choices to Massachusetts, UConn, Providence and JMU before choosing UMass.

Todd, according to scouting site NBADraftRoom.com, “is a gifted basketball talent who already looks college-ready and should develop into an elite level NBA prospect. He's a long and fluid athlete who shows great coordination for a young player of his size.”

The 6-10, 190-pound forward played his first two seasons at John Marshall High School in Richmond before moving to Raleigh, N.C., in the summer to attend Trinity Academy. The five-star prospect has scholarship offers from several schools, including Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Kansas and Oklahoma State.

New NCAA rules allow high school players to take five official visits, in which the schools are allowed to pay for expenses, as a junior and five more as a senior.

Reynolds is a powerful 6-9, 230-pound post player from Lakewood High School in St. Petersburg, Fla., which is also where Rowe attended high school.

“I know Coach Rowe personally and he’s a good person and a good coach,” Reynolds said. “I trust him and I think maybe one day I would like to play for Coach Rowe. I see that the program is trying to build something strong. A while back when I was up there for a camp I saw part of campus and it is really big. I liked it.”

Todd and Reynolds will be in town for a busy homecoming weekend, which includes a closed scrimmage against American and what could be a sold-out football game at Bridgeforth Stadium against No. 15 Stony Brook.

Reynolds visited Central Florida last month and has a scholarship offer list that includes Florida, Miami, Iowa State and Oklahoma State. It’s early in the recruiting process, but he said the possibility of playing in the same front court at Todd was intriguing.

“I definitely know who he is,” Reynolds said. “And I like his game a lot.”