HARRISONBURG — Waiting, anticipation and build-up is no longer necessary. “It’s been a long, hard-working summer and I’m proud of the guys,” James Madison fifth-year senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said. “But we’re just ready to get back out there and get the pads on.” The Dukes reported on Thursday and open training camp Friday after an offseason of transition on the heels of a 2018 campaign players are ready to forget. First-year coach Curt Cignetti has been at the helm of the program since December, and Robinson and his teammates had as long to adjust to Cignetti as they’ve had to reflect on the 9-4 season that ended with a second-round playoff loss at Colgate. “This team, I do detect has a great deal of excitement to get started,” Cignetti said, “an excitement level I haven’t felt in a real long, long time to be honest with you. But you still have to do it on the field when it’s not easy.” JMU holds its first practice at 2:15 this afternoon and will have a camp regimen for the next three weeks before switching over to a game-week schedule ahead of its Aug. 31 season-opening contest at West Virginia. Here’s what to pay attention to as the Dukes begin drills:

Cignetti's Push To Block The Noise

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches his team during spring practice at Bridgeforth Stadium this past March. (Daniel Lin/DN-R)

Over the past few months, it’s become clear those who follow and cover the FCS view James Madison as a national title contender in 2019. The Dukes can be found in the top three of most national preseason polls that have been released and likely will be in the top two when the STATS FCS preseason poll is released on Monday. Also, for the third straight year, they were picked to win the Colonial Athletic Association. “There’s a lot of expectation, which there’s going to be at a place like James Madison,” Cignetti said. “And there should be. But there’s also a lot of noise and clutter out there that guys have to block out, and if they’re not mature and they read that stuff, believe that stuff, then we’re not going to be as good as we can be.” Since Cignetti arrived from Elon this past December, the staff has reminded their new players about the end result of last season. That’s probably going to continue this month as a counter punch to all the accolades and hype Madison receives before it even plays a game. “We should have a chip on our shoulder,” Cignetti said. “The biggest chip on our shoulder out there right now and I think sometimes when you win that much — and this happened to us at Alabama, too, when we won 29 in a row at one point — and you’re getting that W, but things are starting to slip and slide. And I know [former JMU coach Mike] Houston saw it and tried to get the message across, but as a player and a young guy, you’re getting the result, so you’re not quite listening the way you need to. And there was some failure there. “But the great thing about failure is you learn the lessons of why and it’s a great opportunity for improvement, so I think we’re in a good spot entering the season.”

Maturation Of The Defense

One of the reasons why JMU is projected as a team with capabilities of reaching Frisco, Texas, is because of who returns on defense. Ten starters are back including STATS FCS preseason All-Americans Robinson, a first-teamer, and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter, a third-teamer. But more importantly because those 10 have experience, it’s made installing a new system easy for first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who shares similar philosophies with previous Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott. “We’re going to have to get good at our base defense,” Hetherman said. “Our number one goal is going to be to stop the run and then after that we’re going to challenge every throw, so that’s how we’re going to come out. “We’re going to play our base defense and that’s going to be the goal from Day 1 all the way through camp. Stop the run, challenge throws and then once we get a good feel for that, we’ll start to put in some more stuff and get a little deeper in the package.”

Readying Robinson For Action

Robinson is coming off of missing all of last year with a turf toe injury he suffered during August training camp, so Hetherman said a priority this month is to make sure Robinson gets through it this year and is primed for Madison’s trip to Morgantown. In 2017, Robinson had 51 tackles, seven interceptions and nine pass breakups during an All-American season. “Rashad’s a very good football player,” Hetherman said. “Rashad’s a very smart football player. He’s got a really good understanding of the defense. He plays with good technique and we’ve got to continue to work on that, but we’ve got to keep him healthy right now. And that’s going to be a big thing. We’ve got to make sure we keep him healthy.” Hetherman said JMU has a plan for that while at the same time also prepping Robinson to be at his best for the regular season. “We’re going to continue to push him,” Hetherman said. “And we’ve got some really good corners and we’ll continue to push him there and try to get him in a good situation on the field. But he’s a guy we’re going to expect big things out of.” Cignetti said he’s been impressed with Robinson as the two have gotten to know each other. “I think Rashad Robinson is a special guy,” Cignetti said. “I’ve been blessed. When I was a Pitt I was around Curtis Martin. When I was at N.C. State I had a chance to coach Philip Rivers. When I was at Alabama I had a chance to coach Julio Jones. Those are exceptional talents and I think Rashad Robinson is right there because of the way he’s wired and his commitment level, his competitiveness and his ability. “I think he can be a real special, special guy.”

Measuring DiNucci's Improvement

Ben DiNucci is James Madison’s most seasoned quarterback having started a full season for the Dukes and six games for Pittsburgh before he transferred to Madison. Entering his senior year, there’s only one aspect of his game to get right — taking care of the football — in order to continue as the starter in Harrisonburg. Offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery said the competition between DiNucci, Cole Johnson and Gage Moloney is still open, but also that DiNucci started to show signs of correcting mistakes during the spring. “I thought he did a pretty good job throughout most of spring,” Montgomery said. “The biggest thing and what I told him is, he’s got all the physical talent, he’s just got to take care of the ball. “And I don’t know if every once in a while he tries to do too much, but we’ve got enough playmakers around him and we should be able to run the ball well enough, so that there’s not a lot of pressure on him to take over a game. He just needs to do what we ask him to do and with the weapons around him and the scheme that we have, we’ll put him in a good situation.” If DiNucci can accomplish exactly what Montgomery wants over the next three weeks, he’ll not only be in position to remain as the No. 1 signal-caller, but also elevate the entire offense.

Replacing Riley Stapleton

Last month, James Madison announced a three-game suspension for wide receiver Riley Stapleton. That means, this month, Cignetti and Montgomery have to figure out how the Dukes find production in Stapleton’s absence for the early part of the season. Montgomery said JMU has enough talent at the position to effectively replace Stapleton. “We think so,” Montgomery said. “There are some guys that have to step up and that we have to see make strides from the spring to fall camp, but taking out Riley there are a few guys with Kyndel Dean and Jake Brown that have played some football. Then Daniel Adu, and Brandon Polk, the transfer from Penn State, will be in the mix early, and we have to figure out where [Polk] best fits in. “But when you get down to it, it’s who are our best three or four receivers? A lot of that will dictate what personnel we run most.” Montgomery said the staff feels good about the tight ends on the roster, too, so they could play a larger role in the offense in the first three weeks.

Spring's Injured Returns