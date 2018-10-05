HARRISONBURG — Start talking to members of the James Madison women’s basketball team and a running theme emerges.

Who’s looking good in practice so far? Anybody showing a lot better from last year? Who has jumped out at you?

The same name keeps popping up.

“Logan Reynolds has been an absolute killer at the point guard spot,” JMU junior All-Colonial Athletic Association guard Kamiah Smalls said.

“I’ve seen so much improvement from Logan,” Lexie Barrier, another all-conference junior added.

“I’ve been really impressed with Logan,” Dukes coach Sean O’Regan said when it was his turn.

It wasn’t a scripted talking point or players following the coach’s lead. Talk independently to anyone who’s seen JMU practice and the name Logan Reynolds is soon mentioned in a positive light. If that’s a sign of things to come when the Dukes open the season Nov. 8 against George Washington, it could be huge.

Reynolds, a 5-7 senior guard out of Wise County Central High School in southwest Virginia, would have been considered one of the key returners for the Dukes anyway.

But others on the roster were likely to get more attention heading into the season. Smalls and Barrier collected CAA honors a year ago. Kelly Koshuta, who began her career at Virginia Tech, has sky-high potential while Jaylin Carodine headlines an impressive class of freshmen.

For three years, Reynolds has been the glue, doing the little things to hold it together. Last season, she led the Dukes in assists (3.6 per game) and steals (2.1) and was named the team’s defensive MVP. But others have carried the scoring load, and gotten the glory that goes with it.

Perhaps that’s soon to change.

“I think this is the first season I’ve been healthy,” Reynolds said. “So maybe that’s given me momentum and more of a rhythm on the court. It’s my senior year and I’ve developed some confidence in myself. I know what I bring to the table and I’m going to be a leader of this team.”

Being a leader has meant setting a good example in these early practices.

“She takes every rep and every sprint and does it as hard as she can,” O’Regan said. “It’s paid dividends for her with her production. She’s not the fastest kid on our team, but she’s consistently coming in first in sprints, which tells me how seriously she takes it.”

Other Dukes simply appreciate how she runs the offense.

“She’s always out there doing exactly, to a T, exactly what she should be doing,” Smalls said. “She creates for others and takes her shot when it’s there. She just lifts up her teammates.”

On a team that finished 23-11 and 16-2 in the CAA last season and has five starters and three double-figure scorers returning, Reynolds and her 5.3 points per game aren’t the flashiest. But she just might be the key to a run at the CAA title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

“Her leadership is going to be the real X-factor for us,” O’Regan said. “She gives me some peace when she has the ball in her hands.”