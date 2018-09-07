Madison Coaches, Players See Plenty To Build On

James Madison running back Marcus Marshall (29) tries to escape a tackle during the Dukes' loss to N.C. State this past Saturday in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

HARRISONBURG — The theory has been passed from one football generation to the next, and is a prominent philosophy coaches believe from high school to college and onto the NFL. “As my college coach told me years ago, ‘You make your biggest improvements from Game 1 to Game 2,’” third-year James Madison defensive coordinator Bob Trott said. “And that’s what we’re looking for.” JMU dropped its opener to N.C. State, 24-13, this past Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. This Saturday, another road contest awaits the Dukes as they’ll travel to Norfolk State for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Dick Price Stadium. N.C. State, being an Atlantic Coast Conference team likely destined for a bowl game, is probably the most talented opponent JMU will face all season. Norfolk State isn’t, and the Dukes throttled the Spartans, 75-14, last year. But regardless of the competition level, Trott has a list of areas he wants to see his defense make strides in. JMU used 10 new starters on defense against the Wolfpack. “We got to do a lot better on third down,” Trott said. “We’ve got to do a lot better in two-minute situations and a lot better in the red zone. “We’ve got a lot to improve on and we’ve got some guys that are young and that are going through some growing pains just like two years ago when we had a group that had to do it, so we’re trying to get better as rapidly as we can.” Beyond those, here is one aspect of the game for JMU’s offense and defense to fix this week and one more each unit is trying to build off of entering Saturday, according to the coaching staff and players.

One To Fix: Offense

Dukes offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick was disappointed with the lack of explosive plays for his unit on Saturday. JMU didn’t have an offensive play longer than 26 yards – quarterback Ben DiNucci connected with wide receiver Riley Stapleton and running back Marcus Marshall had a carry for that distance. “We didn’t make enough big plays,” Kirkpatrick said. “To beat a team like [N.C. State], you’ve got to make big plays. “That’s where you see they’re good because they’re fast and their linebackers made plays where normally those are long runs, but we made just four, five or six yards. Marcus was able to break one tackle from the safety and turn it into a semi-big play, but we only hit one deep pass.” DiNucci was extremely successful with throws underneath and toward the sideline while completing his first 15 throws of the contest, but the Dukes hardly threw downfield. Kirkpatrick and coach Mike Houston want that to change this week. “We want to have the ability to stretch the field vertically,” Houston said. “I think we’ve got players that can do that. “We had two that should’ve been there, and for two different reasons we weren’t able to get the play completed, so it’s something we’ve got to do because we’ve got the ability to do that. We need to be able to stretch defenses.”

One To Fix: Defense

After the game JMU linebacker Dimitri Holloway said it, and this week at practice defensive end Ron’Dell Carter reiterated it. “We’ve got to get better with our eyes and try to recognize the plays a little faster,” Carter said. When N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley completed a 39-yard pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers midway through the fourth quarter to extend the offensive series and flip the field, the Dukes bit on the screen fake that the Wolfpack showed before Meyers snuck past the defense. “You got to have your eyes in the right place,” Trott said. “And if we would’ve had our eyes in the right place, they wouldn’t have got a 39-yard reception. “We talk about eyes for all the positions – where to look, when to look.” Both Trott and Carter said the more playing experience JMU’s young starters gain, the more frequently they’ll have their eyes right spot to recognize plays as they occur. It was something last year’s defense could do because of their experience. “That really comes from practicing and repetition,” Carter said.

One To Build Off Of: Offense

JMU picked up 23 first downs and converted on third down seven times out of its 13 tries. With DiNucci leading the offense, the Dukes had a 15-play drive, 13-play drive and an 11-play drive against N.C. State. “I loved the way we moved the ball and the way we controlled the game,” Kirkpatrick said. “But, you can’t say that without saying that we had a first-and-goal from the 4 that we ended up having to kick a field goal. Realistically you know you’re not going to score touchdowns every time, especially against good teams, but you sure want to do it in a game like that.” The next step for JMU’s offense is to have those long series result in touchdowns. Five red-zone trips only netted 13 points for Madison in the loss. This week JMU doesn’t want to settle for field goals. “There’s not much real estate [in the red zone],” Kirkpatrick said. “[The defense] can just sell out, and so, somebody has to run somebody over or make somebody miss or make a throw.”

One To Build Off Of: Defense