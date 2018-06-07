HARRISONBURG — Before the season began, the James Madison softball program came together to discuss the adversity that had already befallen them.

The Dukes’ coach, Mickey Dean, left in September to take the job at Auburn, leaving Loren LaPorte as a rookie skipper. Their best player, Megan Good, was declared out for the season in January with a knee injury, throwing a wrinkle into any lineup cards LaPorte had potentially pre-planned.

And then there was the outside noise that cast a shadow of negativity over a reeling program.

“I know a lot of people doubted us this year, and we heard multiple times ‘Oh, hey, there’s next year. Megan will be back next year,’” sophomore Kierstin Roadcap, a 2016 Turner Ashby graduate, said. “Or because Coach Dean left, ‘Just give it all you got, and we’ll see [what happens].’ ... The year that we did have, we did prove a lot of people wrong, and I think we proved we’re a good ball program and we can compete with anybody.”

The cloud of doubt that could have enveloped the Dukes this year instead fueled them to a 43-14 season and a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Colonial Athletic Association regular-season championship was an added bonus for the young squad that started just two upperclassmen when fully healthy.

LaPorte said it was the sophomore class that took the most offense to the doubters and allowed them to excel in their new, larger roles on the team.



“When people doubt you, there’s something inside that you want to prove them wrong,” LaPorte said. “I think it actually helped this team. It put a chip on their shoulder, it fueled their fire, especially in the underclassmen.

“That sophomore class, they’re very, very talented. It’s probably one of the most talented groups as far as ballplayers to come through this program as a whole class. They’re my gritty bunch, they’re competitive, they don’t like to lose, and it made them mad a little bit that all these people have this doubt.”

The low preseason expectations were quickly shelved as the Dukes won 12 straight after a shaky opening weekend to rocket out to a 15-2 start to the season. Once CAA play began, JMU found its form again and fended off Hofstra with a three-game sweep in Har risonburg to secure the conference regular-season crown.

The Pride might have upended the Dukes in the CAA Tournament a few weeks later at Veterans Memorial Park, but senior Morgan Tolle used the regular season series as an example of what made the 2018 team special. She said all the players knew that there was no one capable of winning a game by themselves, so the team united to win games.

Tolle said one of the main uniting factors was this inner-fire to prove the naysayers wrong and secure JMU’s spot as one of the premier programs in the country.

“[We dealt with] so much doubt from the community, the fans, everyone,” Tolle said. “I felt like our team just came together, and when people doubted us, we proved them wrong. All season, we were proving people wrong. Coming together and working hard and playing together was the biggest part because obviously, we couldn’t beat people solely on talent, we had to literally come together and everybody be the team. It had to be 20 against the other team.”

Tolle had a historic year at the plate, launching a program-record 18 home runs and setting a new JMU mark with a .755 slugging percentage. She’ll leave Harrisonburg second in career batting average and hits while also vacating the spot at the top of the order.

However, Tolle is the only major loss for the Dukes, who are expected to return Good as a fifth-year senior along with the star-studded class of rising juniors that includes 2018 CAA Player of the Year Odicci Alexander, Page County grad Kate Gordon and Roadcap.

In addition to posting a 25-8 record with a 2.27 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Alexander batted .374 with 16 home runs and a team-best 56 RBIs. Gordon finished at an even .400 with 14 homers, 19 doubles and 50 RBIs.

LaPorte said the experience the underclassmen received this year, teamed with Good’s return and another solid recruiting class has set up JMU well for continuing its excellent in the future.

“It’s something to build off of,” LaPorte said. “As far as the program as a whole, our culture didn’t change. There’s some people who are now not in it, but with who we have coming in, the buy-in of our returners, this program is going to stay at a national level.”