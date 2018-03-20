HARRISONBURG — The giddiness was controlled, but Mike Houston’s grin revealed enough as he walked off the field at Bridgeforth Stadium after his team’s practice Saturday.

James Madison had just wrapped up its third session of the spring and its first in full pads with an Oklahoma drill, pitting three offensive players against three defensive players on each rep.

The offensive players had to block for a running back trying to score while the defenders tried to tackle the ball carrier before he could reach the end zone. All this happened in a confined space of about 7 yards wide and 10 yards out from the goal line.

“That was pretty good,” Houston said. “When you get in there on game day, there’s a winner and loser. You’ve got to learn to fight and you’ve got to learn to compete. You’ve got to learn that there’s a time to bow your back, hunker down and just fight and that’s what that drill is.

“Obviously I think our team embraces that. I don’t care how old we are, but we’ve got fight in us and if we’ve got fight in us, we’ve got a chance.”

Battles between the offense and the defense were split.

Junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter shed a block and made a tackle to secure a stop for the defense. The drill ended when offensive linemen Liam Fornadel, Truvell Wilson and Jake Glavin created enough separation for sophomore running back Percy Agyei-Obese to find purple paint.

“I told our players coming into the spring that I was trying to find some way to end each practice with some type of competition,” Houston said. “As we move on, it may be a third-down situation, it may be a goal-line situation or a last-play-of-the-game situation.

“I’m just going to try to find different ways to end practice with competition to get our guys used to being in that pressure environment because we do have a lot of young guys, and when we kick off against N.C. State, that’s going to be a pressure environment.”