HARRISONBURG — The giddiness was controlled, but Mike Houston’s grin revealed enough as he walked off the field at Bridgeforth Stadium after his team’s practice Saturday.
James Madison had just wrapped up its third session of the spring and its first in full pads with an Oklahoma drill, pitting three offensive players against three defensive players on each rep.
The offensive players had to block for a running back trying to score while the defenders tried to tackle the ball carrier before he could reach the end zone. All this happened in a confined space of about 7 yards wide and 10 yards out from the goal line.
“That was pretty good,” Houston said. “When you get in there on game day, there’s a winner and loser. You’ve got to learn to fight and you’ve got to learn to compete. You’ve got to learn that there’s a time to bow your back, hunker down and just fight and that’s what that drill is.
“Obviously I think our team embraces that. I don’t care how old we are, but we’ve got fight in us and if we’ve got fight in us, we’ve got a chance.”
Battles between the offense and the defense were split.
Junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter shed a block and made a tackle to secure a stop for the defense. The drill ended when offensive linemen Liam Fornadel, Truvell Wilson and Jake Glavin created enough separation for sophomore running back Percy Agyei-Obese to find purple paint.
“I told our players coming into the spring that I was trying to find some way to end each practice with some type of competition,” Houston said. “As we move on, it may be a third-down situation, it may be a goal-line situation or a last-play-of-the-game situation.
“I’m just going to try to find different ways to end practice with competition to get our guys used to being in that pressure environment because we do have a lot of young guys, and when we kick off against N.C. State, that’s going to be a pressure environment.”
Dukes finishing up practice with some OL vs DL drills today. OL blocked well on this one as RB Percy Agyei-Obese finds the end zone. pic.twitter.com/R2lFBuqfVI— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) March 17, 2018
As the Dukes are set to graduate multi-year starters on the offensive and defensive lines like Andrew Ankrah, Simeyon Robinson and Aaron Stinnie, Houston has holes to fill.
In each of the past two seasons, JMU has been built on its fronts. The team is retooling both lines with only one starter back each side.
“You have to be tough or you’re not going to play, so no one is coming in with a soft mentality,” Carter said. “Obviously we’ve got to get tougher, but Coach Houston preaches toughness. I love it and I’m sure everyone else embraces it.
“The good thing is we had great leaders. With Ankrah, Simeyon, Cornell [Urquhart] and David [Ezeagwu] leaving the D-line, they were all tough guys but we were able to follow them and watch them.
“When I came in, those four made me feel comfortable. [Senior defensive end] Darrious Carter followed those guys and I’m sure [defensive tackles] Mike Greene, Samaj [Sorhaindo] and Adeeb [Atariwa] followed, too. I’m sure with the offensive line like with A.J. Bolden and Stinnie leaving that Liam and those guys followed. We have a lot of guys prepared and I’m not really too concerned about it.”
Junior offensive lineman Jahee Jackson is working at left tackle after starting 13 games at right tackle in 2017. Fornadel is taking snaps at right tackle this spring.
“We kind of have a young O-line, but in my view, it’s a little better than the one we had at this point last year because we have depth,” Jackson said. “The main focus this year and the thing I like about [offensive line coach Steve] Shankweiler is that he’s key on technique so we’re taking in the little things, steps and angle departures.”
Houston said so far the two position groups are on the right track.
“My first year I came in here, we had five returning offensive linemen up front and a lot of experience,” Houston said. “Last year, we had a lot of experience up front.
“Now we don’t have as much experience right, but you know what? I feel probably as good about our offensive line as I have at any point in time since I’ve been here. And I feel really, really good about our defensive line. We may be young, but we have a lot depth and a lot of ability, and I think you saw right there in that drill that we’ve got a lot of fight in us too.”
Agyei-Obese Turns Heads
Through the first three practices, Agyei-Obese has earned extra reps.
With senior running backs Marcus Marshall, Cardon Johnson and Trai Sharp sidelined to start the spring, the sophomore has taken most of the first-team carries through three practices.
“Percy is getting a lot of carries and I thought he had a great practice [Saturday] and that’s only going to benefit him and our team moving forward,” Houston said.
In his first season on campus this past fall Agyei-Obese had 48 touches for 273 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“I think Percy has a different skill set than some of the other players,” Houston said. “And certainly I was pleased with the way he played last fall. I think he’s doing all the right things right now to try to put himself in a position to play more this fall.”