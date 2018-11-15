College basketball's early signing period began Wednesday and it was a big day around the men's and women's basketball offices at James Madison.





The JMU women received national letters of intent from two recruits while it's expected the men's team will have four players signed by the time the period ends next Wednesday.





The two most highly-rated members of the JMU men's 2019 recruiting class signed with the Dukes in ceremonies at their high schools around lunch time Wednesday. Michael Christmas, a three-star small forward from Virginia Beach, signed his letter at Landstown High School where he is a state player of the year candidate.





Quinn Richey, a two-star shooting guard from Alpharetta, Ga., also signed Wednesday.





For the JMU women, the Dukes announced the addition of guard Kiki Jefferson and forward Rayne Tucker. Jefferson, a three-time all-state player for Lancaster Catholic in Pennsylvania, chose the Dukes over Villanova and Boston College.





Tucker, a 6-1 post player from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md., is one of the top players in the Washington DC area.





On the men's side, Mike Fowler, a 6-8 power forward from Greensboro Day School in North Carolina will hold a signing ceremony there Saturday. The Dukes also have a commitment from 6-7 swingman Julien Wooden from Roanoke's Northside High School. Wooden is also expected to sign soon.



