HARRISONBURG — All of James Madison’s planning for its final non-conference contest has been accelerated.

“I don’t know if I’ve had one like this before,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “To all of a sudden have your preparation sped up 48 hours out, I mean that’s pretty quick. But Robert Morris has the same thing plus they’ve got to travel.”

No. 2 JMU (1-1) hosts Northeast Conference member Robert Morris (1-1) tonight at Bridgeforth Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. This clash between the Dukes and Colonials was slated for Saturday, but was pushed up on Tuesday due to Hurricane Florence’s expected arrival this weekend.

Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland said after the team found out the game was moved to Thursday that Tuesday’s practice became a combination of what the Dukes do on a normal Tuesday and Wednesday, and that Wednesday’s practice would go on as a typical Friday.

Junior defensive end John Daka said he was going to stay up all night on Tuesday watching film to gain knowledge of Robert Morris’ offense.

“So you’ve got to cram these two days in,” Moreland said. “But, overall, it’s going to be good game experience. We need it.

“We got to get the young players going that still need experience in the game, and just focus in on this game because after this game is conference play and we know how tough the [Colonial Athletic Association] is.”

The Dukes have played only one full game through the first two weeks of the season after this past Saturday’s storm-shortened 17-0 win at Norfolk State was called at the end of the first quarter. JMU played just 20 snaps on offense and 15 snaps on defense against the Spartans.

“You always want to play,” Dukes offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “Offensively, the more you’ve got the ball, the more reps you get and the more you’re going to play, and you’re going to have a chance to score and do things like that. That was the frustrating thing about the other night.

“We came out great and scored on the third play of the game. We had a foolish penalty, but we were able to still score again, which is hard to do. It’s hard to score two times on one drive, you don’t do that very often and you hope you don’t have to do it, but the game ended right there when you started to get a sweat going a little bit.”

Houston said it’s important for the offense to click before CAA play begins.

None of the three senior running backs — Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp — have more than 15 carries.

In past non-conference games under Houston and Kirkpatrick, the Dukes have had extreme success running the football. Two years ago, JMU ran for 498 yards and 10 scores against Morehead State and 312 yards and three touchdowns against NEC foe Central Connecticut State. Last year, it was 400-yard rushing games at East Carolina and against Norfolk State.

Between wanting to get its running game going and the chance of weather minimizing passing game opportunities tonight, it’s likely JMU tries to go downhill against the Colonials.

“I’d love to do that,” sophomore right tackle Liam Fornadel said. “But we’ll see, hopefully we get the chance to just run every play, but obviously we have to mix it up.”

Robert Morris uses a four-man front defense that first-year coach Bernard Clark brought with him from the University of Albany where he served as defensive coordinator the previous four seasons.

Clark said his team’s top priority is keeping JMU’s team speed contained.

“The thing that gives us the biggest concern about James Madison is the same thing that gives everybody the biggest concern,” Clark said. “And that’s James Madison’s speed.

“They have overall team speed and I’m not just talking about speed in the skill positions, but I’m talking about speed in the offensive and defensive lines. They’re big guys that can move, that can run.”

The Colonials will lean on a trio of FBS transfers — quarterback Jimmy Walker (San Diego State), running back Terence Stephens (Bowling Green) and tight end Steve Petrick (Temple) — and as well as junior tight end Matthew Gonzalez to move the ball. Walker threw an 81-yard touchdown pass to Gonzalez to help Robert Morris rally past Division II Virginia State in Week 2.

“It’s a great team,” Moreland said. “They have a lot of great players. They have a great running back from Bowling Green, and the coaching staff came from the CAA, so we expect them to be more physical, better and put a tough game on us.”