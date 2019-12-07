So it’ll be another Friday night quarterfinal for James Madison.

The second-seeded Dukes (12-1) will host Northern Iowa (10-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. in the national quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The game will be televised on ESPN2.

This marks the third time in four seasons JMU will play in the national quarterfinals, and each of the last two quarterfinal appearances were on a Friday night also. The Dukes beat Weber State in the 2017 quarterfinals and Sam Houston State in the 2016 quarterfinals.

Behind senior quarterback Ben DiNucci, who accounted for four total touchdowns, JMU clobbered Monmouth 66-21 in the second round on Saturday.

Northern Iowa topped seventh-seeded South Dakota State 13-10 in Brookings, S.D. The Panthers outscored the Jackrabbits 10-0 in the second half and used Matthew Cook’s 18-yard field goal with 2:10 left to advance.

JMU and Northern Iowa have never met.