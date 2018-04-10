HARRISONBURG — No coach at James Madison is ready to name a starting quarterback yet, but a pecking order has developed with one week of spring football remaining.

JMU will practice today and Thursday before finishing drills with its annual spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“It’s a great battle,” offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Donnie Kirkpatrick said.

The Dukes have narrowed the race down from four to three.

Kirkpatrick said junior Cole Johnson, junior Ben DiNucci and freshman Gage Moloney are splitting reps with the first-team offense. At the start of the 15 spring practices those snaps were divided four ways when senior Hunter Etheridge was still involved in the competition.

“I think Cole and Ben have had the better week this [past] week,” Kirkpatrick said, “so then Gage would be the next one obviously in line, but Gage isn’t out of it because as soon as you do that, he’ll come back and throw three strikes out there with what he can do.

“I think the competition is making them better.”

Johnson has impressed in both of the scrimmages over the past two weeks, opening each by leading the offense on a long scoring drive.

This past Saturday, he reached the end zone on a short rushing touchdown after completing key pass plays to sophomore tight end Clayton Cheatham and freshman wide receiver Josh Sims. The week before, it was a touchdown pass from Johnson to junior tight end Mack Cullen to get the offense on the board.

“What I like is that we come out of the blocks fast,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re a fast-starting offense right now and in every scrimmage we’ve had a score to start with. That was the way we were two years ago but we weren’t that way last year, so that’s our philosophy. We want to come out and start fast, so I like that.”

Johnson said he understands Kirkpatrick’s urgency to start quickly and positively come fall, and how showing he’s capable of leading the unit downfield swiftly now could impact the position competition.

In both scrimmages, Johnson was behind center for the first-team offense’s first series.

“I was not expecting just how good these other quarterbacks are,” Johnson said. “They’re really good. We got a lot of talent in the room and it’s pushing me to get better every single day to become more consistent because if I slip up, they’ll pass me.”

As Johnson goes on his third year in Kirkpatrick’s system, DiNucci said he’s just beginning to display that he understands the offense. This is DiNucci’s first set of practices at JMU after transferring from Pittsburgh.

“With the playbook, I really spent the first two weeks [of spring practice] feeling it out and seeing how I was going to respond in certain situations,” DiNucci said. “I wasn’t trying to press it too much and was just trying to make sure I had a grip on everything. But this week, I was able to come out and let it rip a little bit. I was able to show some of that leadership and energy on the field that I feel I can bring.”

While the three quarterbacks have to prove they grasp Kirkpatrick’s concepts to stay in the competition, trying to establish a good rapport with the rest of the offense is also a factor.

Johnson has worked with many of the Dukes’ skill players before, but DiNucci hasn’t and Moloney has only with some when he was the scout team quarterback this past fall.

“I’ve become more consistent with reading defenses, knowing the tendencies and developing a relationship with our young receivers — Daniel Adu, Kyndel Dean, Jake Brown, Josh Sims,” Johnson said. “They’ve been making a lot of plays and they’re young guys, but they’re playing really well.

“I think it takes a while, at least a month, to know what routes they’re good at, what they’re best at and what you can exploit the defense with. I think I’m learning that and it’s showing off in the spring and practices.”

Kirkpatrick said Johnson, DiNucci and Moloney will continue to share snaps during the last week of the spring.

“We’ll try to rotate them with as much as we can in different situations,” Kirkpatrick said. “Then we’ll sit down and talk about it after spring ball.”