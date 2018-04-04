HARRISONBURG — When 610 pounds move in the same direction, odds are whatever is in the way will get displaced.

James Madison is only in the early stages of retooling its offensive line, but sophomore Liam Fornadel said the Dukes front plans on keeping the same values that has made it a successful one since Mike Houston took over as coach ahead of the 2016 season.

“We got the guys to do it,” Fornadel said. “The inside guys are really physical, so when they get a push, we’ll get the yards going and get a string of positive plays.

“Like you saw in the beginning of [Saturday’s] scrimmage, we’re rattling off positive plays, and they don’t have to be huge chunk plays, but just positive plays.”

Through nine spring practices, the first-team offensive line has most frequently featured junior Jahee Jackson at left tackle, sophomore Zaire Bethea at left guard, junior Mac Patrick at center, freshman Jake Glavin at right guard and Fornadel at right tackle.

Houston has also given some reps to sophomore J.T. Timming at center and bumped Patrick over to one of the guard spots in order to get different looks.

Junior Tyree Chavious, who suffered an Achilles injury last summer after starting three playoff games in 2016, returned to practice for the first time this past week.

“We’re trying to find our best five and what the best lineup is,” Houston said. “That’s it. It’s the five that works the best together and that’s a lot on the individuals.

“You can’t have guys that make mistakes, so even though a guy may be really talented, if he makes a lot of mental errors, you can’t have that. So it’ll be guys that aren’t going to make mistakes and guys that can communicate and play well together.”

Right now, Fornadel, who played in all 15 games and started twice as a true freshman this past fall, and Glavin, who redshirted in 2017, are showing Houston exactly what he needs to see.

Fornadel, at 6-foot-4, 309 pounds, has settled in at tackle after playing primarily inside in the fall while Glavin, at 6-foot-2, 301 pounds, has always projected as an interior lineman.

The duo has stabilized the right side.

“There’s some guys that have a natural mesh,” Houston said. “You look at the way Jake and Liam work together on that right side and it’s really strong right now. That’s a load right there.

“All of a sudden they’re doubling a three technique and knocking him off the ball. Certain guys play well together, so you try to look at what the best lineup is.”

Fornadel said he’s learned to play in unison with Glavin.

“We’re actually roommates,” Fornadel said. “There’s that aspect to it and then with us being Northeast guys — he’s from Philly, I’m from Jersey — we’re sort of hard-nosed, tough guys.

“We take everything a little more serious and we’re out there trying to compete every time.”

Bethea, another New Jersey product, said the powerful, punishing style is the only way the Dukes know how to play. Bethea started three postseason games at left guard after senior A.J. Bolden suffered a season-ending injury.

“I feel like this spring we’re actually coming off the ball more,” Bethea said. “And even with inside run and pods, we’re getting the down [defensive] linemen out of the gaps and scoring touchdowns. We’re doing good this spring.

“And Coach Houston preaches that we’re going to be downhill and the run the ball no matter what. We’re doing what he’s saying, and [offensive line coach Steve] Shankweiler is getting us right down there with that.”

Patrick has the most significant experience of the five practicing with the first-team offense, having started all 15 games as a sophomore, but he said he hasn’t had to instruct his teammates at the line of scrimmage any more than he did last season.

Patrick anchored an offensive line last fall that was led by All-American left tackle Aaron Stinnie and Bolden, a multi-year starter. Both Stinnie and Bolden have graduated.

“Honestly, I would say the guys don’t need as much help as you would think,” Patrick said. “We’re all kind of on the same level and we’ve all buckled down to learn the offense together.

“And losing the seniors is hard, but last year we did sub in a lot. Liam subbed in a lot, Zaire, too. So, really, we’re used to adjusting to the next ones in around us.”