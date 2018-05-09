HARRISONBURG — James Madison takes a lot of swings at any given practice.

The Dukes work on their hitting as much as anything else during their practices, and when they do, there is one goal in mind.

“When we hit out in practice, our goal is to hit balls over the fence,” JMU softball coach Loren LaPorte said. “That’s our goal when we’re just free swinging. I think it just comes natural to them.”

It’s ingrained in the players enough that Madison leads the country in home runs per game with 1.46. The Dukes also rank fourth in the nation in slugging percentage at .529, highlighting the power that fuels JMU’s ninth-ranked scoring offense.

The Dukes look far from the team that muscles a lot of balls out of the park, but that is a credit to the work they put in during the offseason. LaPorte said the emphasis on maxing out on weights in the fall and being able to bench and squat your own body weight has helped the players become as strong as they need to be as they enter the postseason.

“They take the weight room very seriously,” LaPorte said. “Yeah, they don’t look like the biggest girls, but on the inside they’re strong. Their muscles are strong, their legs are strong and this is where we want them to be at the end of the year.”

Another reason behind JMU’s long-ball success is the approach the hitters are taking at the plate. Senior Morgan Tolle, who led the team and the Colonial Athletic Association with 16 homers, said she feels like she and her teammates have been selective with their pitchers, which has helped the Dukes make better contact on the mistakes pitchers throw.

“Everybody is just so focused in their at-bats and whenever we come out here to hit extra or hitting while we’re at practice,” Tolle said. “I feel like everybody is just so much more focused at getting their pitch and not just chasing the pitcher’s pitch.”

LaPorte said it took her most of the season to adjust to Madison’s new offensive approach, but she is fully on board with this team playing to its strengths. She said although she wishes the team was better at playing small ball and manufacturing runs in other manners, she can’t complain with the results.

“It took me awhile to get past the fact that we weren’t the greatest bunters or the greatest mover of runners and the team just started hitting home runs to manufacture runs,” LaPorte said. “I’ll take them any way we can get them. We’re just going to do what our strength is and continue that. We take a lot of pride in the amount of hitting we do in practice, off the machine and off live pitching, so that’s just kind of our team at this point.”

The potential over-reliance on home runs has done little to stress out JMU’s hitters. Nine different players have hit at least five home runs, including three that have blasted at least 10 out of the park.

Tolle said the team rallies around seeing runners in scoring position and the approach is what’s helping increase the home runs totals.

“I don’t think it’s putting pressure on us or anything,” Tolle said. “I don’t feel like anybody in their at-bat feels like they need to hit a home run, I just think the swings, how much legs we’re putting into it and how strong we’re swinging, is what’s putting the home runs over the fence. I feel like whenever there’s runners in scoring position, we’re doing a good job at definitely scoring them.”

Pressure is something sophomore Kierstin Roadcap said has been hard for JMU to deal with this season. The Turner Ashby graduate said the team’s recent uptick in home runs — 27 in the past 10 games — can be attributed to the Dukes remaining calm and not getting overwhelmed by the importance of each game or each plate appearance.

“We don’t really put pressure on ourselves ... that just does not work with our team, that just does not work with our mentalities,” Roadcap said. “When we’re relaxed and having fun, our power really comes through at the plate, and when we’re disciplined and hit our pitch, hit the pitcher’s mistake.”

The recent home runs trend might not be sustainable for No. 22 JMU during the postseason. Last year’s team hit 68 in the regular season and CAA Tournament, but hit just two in its four games in the NCAA Tournament regionals.

If needed, LaPorte said she is confident the Dukes could play small ball to score runs during this week’s CAA Tournament, which begins today at noon at Veterans Memorial Park. The first-year coach said she relies on her gut as to whether to take the bat out of the hands of one of her players, but she is not afraid to do it if called upon.

“It’s a feeling,” LaPorte said. “I’m not scared to lay down the bunt or steal or something like that, it’s just going to have to be a gut at this point whether I decide. ... It’s just kind of a feeling at this point.”

The Dukes will play at 4 p.m. today as the top seed for the conference tournament. They will face the winner of the noon game between No. 5 College of Charleston and No. 4 UNC-Wilmington.