Dukes Primed For Opener At West Virginia
HARRISONBURG — Players at James Madison and West Virginia dealt with the same tedious offseason.
And it will finally end when the No. 2 Dukes meet the Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff in front of a sold-out crowd.
“Definitely pretty anxious,” JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “It’s our first game. It’s our first time playing since Colgate and I’ll tell you we’re looking forward to this. It’s been a long road from the new staff to new playbooks and spring ball and camp. We’re done beating each other up.”
West Virginia junior slot receiver T.J. Simmons said: “The last time we were on the field in a game we took a loss, so we’re just ready to get out there and try to get a win, especially with this new coaching staff. We want to set the tone for [WVU coach Neal] Brown. We want to make a good impression for him.”
Following disappointment in 2018 season-ending losses for JMU and West Virginia — the Dukes at Colgate in the second-round of the FCS postseason and the Mountaineers to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl this past December — each program’s coach departed for other jobs, forcing the athletes left behind to adapt to the new coach in charge.
JMU hired Curt Cignetti away from Elon and West Virginia hired Troy's Neal Brown. Both coaches make debuts for their respective programs Saturday.
“They have a pretty good idea of what I’d like to see our football team’s identity be,” Cignetti said. “And I have a pretty good idea of what Neal would like to see his football team’s identity be and regardless of the plays that are run, it’s going to come down to who blocks, runs, tackles, catches and makes the plays at the critical time.”
Carter said the Dukes defense must prioritize slowing West Virginia’s rushing attack.
That idea stems from first-year JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Last season when he was in the same role at Maine, the Black Bears led the FCS in rushing defense, yielding only 79.2 yards on the ground per game.
The Mountaineers feature a pair of senior running backs, Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, who have combined to play in 66 games. McKoy has rushed for 1,870 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns in his career while Pettaway has rushed for 1,032 yards and nine scores.
“When you stop the run, it makes them one-dimensional,” Carter said. “If they can’t run the ball, they can’t play-action [pass] and they have to throw the ball, they have to drop back.”
Essentially, if the Dukes stop the run, it will put the game in the hands of WVU quarterback Austin Kendall, who makes his first start with the Mountaineers.
“I think we’re feeling pretty good,” JMU senior safety Adam Smith said. “We’re playing faster than we have been playing. We’re simplifying the game plan a little bit, so we don’t have to think as much and we can play fast.”
West Virginia senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue said the Mountaineers are confident in the new defense they installed during the spring and summer, and that they’re ready to see how it looks in a game even though it’s being rolled out against a formidable opponent.
“The thing that stood out to me most is that [JMU is] literally an FBS school,” Donahue said. “I know that’s not what they’re classified as, but they are. If you look at the running backs, there’s lot of talent and lots of experience. Along the offensive line, there’s all-conference and All-American guys, and if you look at the quarterback, he’s a good thrower and he can run the ball, surprisingly quick.
“So they’re a force to be reckoned with and we have to take them seriously. We’re playing a good team.”
The Coaches: Both Cignetti and Brown are new to their respective programs.
Entering his ninth year as a head coach, Cignetti is 67-26 having compiled that mark across stops at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Elon. Brown is 35-16 as he begins his fifth year as a head coach following his four seasons at Troy.
Brown’s co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore and defensive coordinator Vic Koenning followed Brown from Troy to West Virginia. Cignetti brought five assistants with him to JMU from Elon, but hired offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery, who held the same job at Charlotte last year, and Hetherman from the outside.
The Quarterbacks: Of the two transfer signal-callers, Madison’s Ben DiNucci has more experience than Kendall.
DiNucci has played in 25 games and started 19 times over three seasons at Pittsburgh and one with JMU. He was an All-Colonial Athletic Association third-team choice last year while throwing for 2,275 yards, rushing for 433 yards and accounting for 25 total touchdowns.
After filling a reserve role behind Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma, Kendall brings with him to WVU the limited experience of eight appearances and three passing touchdowns.
The Paycheck: West Virginia is paying JMU $550,000 for making the trip and playing the game.
Series History: West Virginia has won both previous meetings, with the most recent in coming in 2012 when the Mountaineers knocked off the Dukes 42-12 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The only other contest was played in Morgantown in 2004 — a 45-10 win for WVU — the same season JMU won its first national championship.
Madison is 6-21 all-time against the FBS with two wins in its last four tries in those contests. The last Power Five victory for the Dukes came in 2010 when they beat Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. West Virginia is 19-0 in its history against squads from the FCS.
Matchup Of Future Pros: When the Mountaineers are on offense, don’t get caught following the football. Keep eyes on the 6-foot-3, 269-pound Carter and 6-foot-7, 312-pound West Virginia left tackle Colton McKivitz.
The battle of the each side’s top lineman pits McKivitz, a preseason All-Big 12 selection and West Virginia’s most seasoned player (35 career starts), against Carter, a STATS FCS preseason All-American.
Carter had 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss last year and is tabbed as the 27th best defensive end prospect for the 2020 NFL Draft by DraftScout.com. The same site slots McKivitz as the fifth-best offensive tackle prospect.
Don’t Be Surprised If: True freshman running back Austin Douglas plays a pivotal role for the Dukes.
“He’s very mature, has excellent running skills,” Cignetti said.
Douglas is behind Percy Agyei-Obese, Jawon Hamilton and Solomon Vanhorse on JMU’s depth chart, but took some first-team reps during practice even into the first game week.
A product of Mount Vernon (Atlanta), Douglas rushed for 1,673 yards and 17 touchdowns last year as a prep senior while earning scholarship offers from Arkansas State, Georgia State and Ohio among others before selecting JMU.
Cignetti said he isn’t worried about Douglas figuring out how to play well in a rowdy, road venue today.
“We’ll have a few guys that maybe haven’t played quite as much,” Cignetti said, “but I can tell you those guys like Austin Douglas, we could throw him into LSU and I’d be fine in that environment with him because he’s just that kind of guy.”
What Must Happen For Either Side To Win: Earlier this week, Cignetti and Brown explained how complicated it was to prepare for each other.
Cignetti said he had his coaches and players watching tape of West Virginia’s spring game to scout the Mountaineers’ personnel in addition to film of Troy’s offense and defense to prepare for what schemes and plays WVU might run. Brown said he watched each game JMU played last season for the same reasons about personnel, but also watched film of Elon, Charlotte and Maine to see how the Dukes will operate.
Because both teams feel there are unknowns about the other, it’ll be critical to adjust in the first quarter and at halftime to match what the opponent is actually doing on the field.
“It’s going to be key to get everyone on the same page,” JMU right tackle Liam Fornadel said. “That’s what gets the offense rolling and gets everything moving, making sure everybody is on the same page. The early game adjustments are going to be extremely, extremely critical.”