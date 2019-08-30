HARRISONBURG — Players at James Madison and West Virginia dealt with the same tedious offseason.

And it will finally end when the No. 2 Dukes meet the Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff in front of a sold-out crowd.

“Definitely pretty anxious,” JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “It’s our first game. It’s our first time playing since Colgate and I’ll tell you we’re looking forward to this. It’s been a long road from the new staff to new playbooks and spring ball and camp. We’re done beating each other up.”

West Virginia junior slot receiver T.J. Simmons said: “The last time we were on the field in a game we took a loss, so we’re just ready to get out there and try to get a win, especially with this new coaching staff. We want to set the tone for [WVU coach Neal] Brown. We want to make a good impression for him.”

Following disappointment in 2018 season-ending losses for JMU and West Virginia — the Dukes at Colgate in the second-round of the FCS postseason and the Mountaineers to Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl this past December — each program’s coach departed for other jobs, forcing the athletes left behind to adapt to the new coach in charge.

JMU hired Curt Cignetti away from Elon and West Virginia hired Troy's Neal Brown. Both coaches make debuts for their respective programs Saturday.

“They have a pretty good idea of what I’d like to see our football team’s identity be,” Cignetti said. “And I have a pretty good idea of what Neal would like to see his football team’s identity be and regardless of the plays that are run, it’s going to come down to who blocks, runs, tackles, catches and makes the plays at the critical time.”

Carter said the Dukes defense must prioritize slowing West Virginia’s rushing attack.

That idea stems from first-year JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Last season when he was in the same role at Maine, the Black Bears led the FCS in rushing defense, yielding only 79.2 yards on the ground per game.

The Mountaineers feature a pair of senior running backs, Kennedy McKoy and Martell Pettaway, who have combined to play in 66 games. McKoy has rushed for 1,870 yards to go along with 19 touchdowns in his career while Pettaway has rushed for 1,032 yards and nine scores.

“When you stop the run, it makes them one-dimensional,” Carter said. “If they can’t run the ball, they can’t play-action [pass] and they have to throw the ball, they have to drop back.”

Essentially, if the Dukes stop the run, it will put the game in the hands of WVU quarterback Austin Kendall, who makes his first start with the Mountaineers.

“I think we’re feeling pretty good,” JMU senior safety Adam Smith said. “We’re playing faster than we have been playing. We’re simplifying the game plan a little bit, so we don’t have to think as much and we can play fast.”

West Virginia senior defensive lineman Reese Donahue said the Mountaineers are confident in the new defense they installed during the spring and summer, and that they’re ready to see how it looks in a game even though it’s being rolled out against a formidable opponent.

“The thing that stood out to me most is that [JMU is] literally an FBS school,” Donahue said. “I know that’s not what they’re classified as, but they are. If you look at the running backs, there’s lot of talent and lots of experience. Along the offensive line, there’s all-conference and All-American guys, and if you look at the quarterback, he’s a good thrower and he can run the ball, surprisingly quick.

“So they’re a force to be reckoned with and we have to take them seriously. We’re playing a good team.”