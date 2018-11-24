HARRISONBURG — Joe Walker might be forced back to his old position out of necessity.

Delaware’s quarterback situation may dictate it today when James Madison hosts the Blue Hens in the opening round of the FCS playoffs at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The last time the Dukes saw Delaware, Walker was at quarterback and it didn’t go well for him.

“Last time I was really behind center was JMU last year,” Walker said. “And I wasn’t even the quarterback for the complete game.”

In a regular-season contest the Dukes took 20-10, Walker completed only five of 11 throws for 47 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also threw a backward pass on a screen that was ruled a fumble as former JMU defensive end Andrew Ankrah picked it up and ran it to the end zone to change the momentum. As Walker said, he didn’t remain in the game and then-backup J.P. Caruso replaced him.

For some quarterbacks, that performance would’ve signaled the end of a career, but Walker saw it as a chance to change and find another way to help the Blue Hens. Walker began the transition to wide receiver a few weeks later, and in the offseason the move became official.

“I just wanted to be part of the team contributing,” Walker said. “I was just trying to be a playmaker out there, but being behind another quarterback, just sitting on the bench wasn’t going to do it. I just felt as though I was one of the best athletes on the team and I felt like I could contribute a lot and the coaches thought the same as well, so we just figured out how we were going to be able to put me out there.”

The decision to do so has paid off.

Walker leads Delaware with 671 receiving yards, has hauled in four touchdown grabs and earned All-Colonial Athletic Association third-team honors.

“He’s gotten better as the season has gone on as you can imagine,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said. “He’s getting more and more comfortable playing the position and understanding the position, running routes, releases, catching the ball and I do think his background as a quarterback has helped.

“He understands coverage. He understands leverage and he understands what the quarterback is looking for. He and [Delaware quarterback] Pat Kehoe have had rapport here this year and Joe’s a guy who can do a lot of things for us.”

Occasionally, Walker has operated a wildcat offense this year, which has been the extent of his contributions as a signal-caller in his senior season. But that could change today depending on if Kehoe or any of the other quarterbacks on Delaware’s roster are healthy enough to start at the position.

Earlier this week, the Delaware News Journal reported Kehoe is in concussion protocol, Caruso’s shoulder is in a sling and second-team quarterback Nolan Henderson had his ankle in a boot at the team’s practice on Tuesday. Kehoe, who has thrown for 1,959 yards and 17 touchdowns this year, got hurt last Saturday in Delaware’s loss to Villanova.

“You just don’t know the health right now of Kehoe,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “But we are preparing for him, but you’ve got to prepare for [Henderson] also because he’s got the wheels. And with him, a lot like [Towson quarterback Tom] Flacco, he can pull it down and make big plays with his legs. He made several big plays last week against Villanova with his legs, and then the third guy [Caruso], who we saw last year, he’s a solid guy, too, so it’s just a deal where you’ve got to prepare for their scheme.

“And you’ve got to have something ready for an athletic quarterback, but you’ve got to have that ready for Walker anyway and it’s not out of my mind that they just put him at quarterback anyway and just play him. … He’s had the experience before, and in the playoffs you try to put your best players in position to have the ball in their hands, so we’re ready for just about anything.”