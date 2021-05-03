 DukesofJMU - Dukes' Playoff Run Will Continue At Sam Houston
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 13:54:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Dukes' Playoff Run Will Continue At Sam Houston

am Houston State running back Noah Smith (6) battles with North Dakota State safety Dom Jones (10) during the Bearkats' win on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.
am Houston State running back Noah Smith (6) battles with North Dakota State safety Dom Jones (10) during the Bearkats' win on Sunday in Huntsville, Texas. (AP Photo)
Greg Madia • DukesofJMU
Publisher
@Madia_DNRSports

They knew it’d be a quick turnaround if they won on Sunday.

Third-seeded James Madison will travel to Huntsville, Texas, to meet second-seeded Sam Houston State this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an FCS national semifinal contest, which will be televised on ABC.

“The pressure is going to be on in terms of our preparation,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said.

Following JMU’s 34-21 win over North Dakota in the quarterfinals on Sunday evening, Cignetti noted him and his team would likely fly to Texas on Thursday evening in order to go through the NCAA’s mandatory coronavirus testing on Friday.

He said his coaches would begin planning for the Bearkats early Monday morning.

“We probably won’t watch this [North Dakota] game very much,” Cignetti said. “We’ll get right on Sam Houston, another team we don’t know anything about, because the team that’s got to travel in a situation like this is at a real disadvantage.

“Like [on Sunday], I was in the office at 7 a.m. and I probably watched film for six hours because we have all of our technology here and I picked up a few things I think that may have helped us during the [win over North Dakota]. But when you go on the road, you don’t have those advantages. So, we’ve got to have our game plan set and ready to go before we leave.”

Sam Houston State (8-0) advanced to the semifinals with a 24-20 win over North Dakota State at Bowers Stadium in Texas on Sunday. Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 6-yard run with 3:39 to play.

They beat Monmouth in the opening round of the tournament, and have cruised to an unblemished record with a 27.3-point average margin of victory this spring.

Sam Houston State coach K.C. Keeler is tied for the second most playoff wins (22) in FCS postseason history, and this year he has upgraded the Bearkats’ defense to improve his program.

JMU and Sam Houston State have met once before, a 65-7 win for the Dukes in the 2016 FCS national quarterfinals en route to their second ever FCS championship.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDU4MDM5NTIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2phbWVzbWFkaXNvbi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZHVrZXMtcGxheW9mZi1ydW4td2lsbC1jb250aW51ZS1h dC1zYW0taG91c3RvbiIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIg cyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5h c3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVy c2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJz aW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2Nz LmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsK ICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0 NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZqYW1lc21hZGlzb24ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUy Rm5ld3MlMkZkdWtlcy1wbGF5b2ZmLXJ1bi13aWxsLWNvbnRpbnVlLWF0LXNh bS1ob3VzdG9uJmM1PTIxNDU4MDM5NTImY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK