Dukes Picked To Win Colonial
BALTIMORE — For the third straight year James Madison is the favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association.
The Dukes topped the CAA’s preseason poll released by the conference on Tuesday at its annual media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
“We try to eliminate that just because it is the preseason,” JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said, “and we’re blessed and honored to have that ranking, but we just try to eliminate the noise and focus on West Virginia because it is preseason and what matters most is how the postseason rankings finish.”
JMU finished 9-4 in 2018, but won the CAA outright in 2016 and 2017 and has reached the FCS playoffs in each of the past five years.
Slotted behind the Dukes are Towson and defending CAA champion Maine, picked to finish second and third, respectively. JMU got 20 first-place votes while the Tigers earned three and the Black Bears got one. League coaches and media relations directors from all 12 member schools voted in the poll.
“Every single year someone is outdoing someone else,” Dukes senior center Mac Patrick said. “And you see from last year, Maine won it all. In past years they weren’t successful, but they came and took the title. So we’re ready, ready to compete and ready to take our title back.”
In the middle of the pack, Elon, Delaware, Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Rhode Island were projected to finish fourth through eighth. And in the bottom third of the conference, Villanova, Richmond, William & Mary and Albany round out the poll.
Six JMU Players Preseason All-CAA
Six James Madison players — offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, defensive lineman Ron’Dell Carter, linebacker Dimitri Holloway, safety Adam Smith, cornerback Rashad Robinson and punt returner D’Angelo Amos — were named to the preseason All-CAA team released Tuesday.
Carter, Smith and Amos were first-team All-CAA choices last year with Carter notching 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, Smith totaling 68 total tackles and three interceptions and Amos leading the country in both punt-return yards and touchdowns.
Last year, Fornadel and Holloway were second-team all-league selections.
Robinson, who missed all of 2018 with a turf toe injury, was the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year a year ago before getting hurt.
CAA Willing To Talk With UConn
Connecticut’s announcement earlier this summer of its future departure from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East has left the Huskies football program with an uncertain future.
Although UConn brass has said it doesn’t want to drop its football program from FBS to FCS, the Colonial Athletic Association is paying attention.
“It’s very premature at this point to say that might be the direction they choose to go in,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “But if they were to choose to go in that direction, we certainly wouldn’t shy away from having a conversation just like we wouldn’t shy away from having a conversation with anybody else.”
UConn was a former member of the Yankee Conference and Atlantic 10, two leagues some current CAA members formerly resided in.
“I’d say this, for CAA Football it’d be a fit,” longtime New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “I don’t know how it’d fit for the rest of their programs since they’re going back to the Big East, but it’d help. And we’ve got 12 teams that are pretty good.
“But it’s going to be tough. Are they going to be Division I in every other sport beside football? Then it’s a gender equity thing with the amount of scholarships because then you go from 85 to 63 [scholarships], so then where do you take scholarships from? There are a ton of questions that people don’t ask when they assume you can just drop down. But at the same time, if they came back, it’d be interesting to see that.”
Even as UConn searches for a new football home, James Madison has already reached out about a future contest with the Huskies. On Tuesday, Dukes associate athletic director Kevin White, who handles football scheduling at JMU, said he’s inquired with UConn about the possibility of playing a non-conference game.
“With scheduling it’s a two-way street,” White said. “But we’d have a very strong interest in that game if it could work out.”