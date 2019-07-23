BALTIMORE — For the third straight year James Madison is the favorite in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Dukes topped the CAA’s preseason poll released by the conference on Tuesday at its annual media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

“We try to eliminate that just because it is the preseason,” JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said, “and we’re blessed and honored to have that ranking, but we just try to eliminate the noise and focus on West Virginia because it is preseason and what matters most is how the postseason rankings finish.”

JMU finished 9-4 in 2018, but won the CAA outright in 2016 and 2017 and has reached the FCS playoffs in each of the past five years.

Slotted behind the Dukes are Towson and defending CAA champion Maine, picked to finish second and third, respectively. JMU got 20 first-place votes while the Tigers earned three and the Black Bears got one. League coaches and media relations directors from all 12 member schools voted in the poll.

“Every single year someone is outdoing someone else,” Dukes senior center Mac Patrick said. “And you see from last year, Maine won it all. In past years they weren’t successful, but they came and took the title. So we’re ready, ready to compete and ready to take our title back.”

In the middle of the pack, Elon, Delaware, Stony Brook, New Hampshire and Rhode Island were projected to finish fourth through eighth. And in the bottom third of the conference, Villanova, Richmond, William & Mary and Albany round out the poll.