DukesofJMU - Dukes Pick Up Commitment From Philly PG

James Madison continued to beef up its future backcourt and seems to have extended its recruiting territory in the process Wednesday evening as the Dukes received a verbal commitment from Philadelphia point guard Jaylen Stinson.

Stinson, a senior out of Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, announced his intention to play for JMU after receiving interest from a bevy of mid-major programs. The 6-0 playmaker had scholarship offers from Delaware, Iona, Stony Brook, Southern Illinois Siena, Robert Morris and others. But in the end the Dukes stood out over a couple of Colonial Athletic Association rivals.

“Basically, I had narrowed it down between JMU and Hofstra,” Stinson said. “Drexel came in late and that was also a consideration because they are from my hometown. But really in my head it was really just Hofstra and JMU. The coaches at Hofstra did a great job recruiting me, but I wanted to go somewhere I was really comfortable with.”

Like all players in the Class of 2021, the process was disrupted by COVID-19 and an NCAA ruling that eliminated all in-person recruiting since the spring. But Stinson said he’d had several positive Zoom calls with JMU coaches that led to messages on social media with current Dukes players.

Unable to take an official recruiting visit through the basketball program, Stinson took a campus tour with the admissions office and was sold.

“I kind of wanted to get out of the city areas,” Stinson said. “JMU is away from all that. A lot of schools were calling me, but you don’t really know until you can visit the campus. JMU kind of made my decision easy and the whole coaching staff, and how they made me feel like family. I kind of felt like I was already one of them.”

Stinson becomes the second commitment from new JMU coach Mark Byington in the class of 2021, following Washington DC guard Devon Savage. The Dukes brought in eight newcomers this spring after Byington, the former Georgia Southern coach took the job, including five Division I transfers and three freshmen.

Among the incoming freshman in the 2020 recruiting class, Byington and staff continued to work their southeastern connections, signing players from Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

But since taking the job Byington had expressed interest in pushing the Dukes’ recruiting territory into the northeast. The hiring of assistant Xavier Joyner, a former Mount St. Mary’s assistant and longtime fixture in the DC-area AAU scene, gave JMU an instant connection to DMV talent and it was Joyner who took the lead on pursuing Stinson out of Philly.

The Dukes now have two commitments for 2021 with three players — guards Matt Lewis and Rashawn Fredericks and power forward Zach Jacobs — set to exhaust their eligibility following this season.

For Stinson, playing at JMU offers the opportunity to get just far enough away from home while still remaining relatively close to family and friends.

“Our conference is all around here and close to Philadelphia,” Stinson said. “We’ll come to Delaware and Drexel and my family will be able to watch me play. That was a big part of the decision also.”