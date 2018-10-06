HARRISONBURG — The stranglehold James Madison has on the Colonial Athletic Association doesn’t seem to be loosening.

In the first two conference contests this season, William & Mary and Richmond were no match for the Dukes, who dismantled their longtime rivals by an average of 52 points. And blowing past familiar foes isn’t unique for JMU – during its current 22-game winning streak against CAA opponents, only four victories were by a touchdown or less.

But today’s 1:30 p.m. meeting between the No. 2 Dukes (4-1, 2-0 CAA) and No. 10 Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA) at Bridgeforth Stadium, could be JMU’s toughest test in conference action this season.

“I think we’re going to find that out [today],” second-year Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think we’re a better football team right now than we were last year at the end of the year. I think we’re playing with more confidence and we’re just playing better.”

Elon had a shot to knock off JMU last year in the regular-season finale, but the Dukes took the game decisively, 31-3, to earn their second straight outright CAA crown.

Cignetti has nine starters back on offense and nine starters back on defense from the 2017 team, and he said that experience has helped Elon rattle off wins over Furman, Charleston Southern and New Hampshire.

JMU coach Mike Houston said he sees the same traits in the Phoenix that he does in his squad.

“Sure, now they do it from a different scheme on both sides of the ball,” Houston said. “They’re more two-back on offense and an odd-front, 3-3-[5]-stack defensively, but the characteristics are the same.

“… They’re a championship-caliber football team, so I hope that’s what we are. That’s the way we’ve tried to build the program and the way we’ve been the last two years, so [today] we’ll find out what each of us are after we see the matchup.”

In 2017, it was former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor who gave Elon plenty of problems. Schor threw for 214 yards and rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns.