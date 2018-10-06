Dukes, Phoenix To Square Off In Top-10 Showdown
HARRISONBURG — The stranglehold James Madison has on the Colonial Athletic Association doesn’t seem to be loosening.
In the first two conference contests this season, William & Mary and Richmond were no match for the Dukes, who dismantled their longtime rivals by an average of 52 points. And blowing past familiar foes isn’t unique for JMU – during its current 22-game winning streak against CAA opponents, only four victories were by a touchdown or less.
But today’s 1:30 p.m. meeting between the No. 2 Dukes (4-1, 2-0 CAA) and No. 10 Elon (3-1, 1-0 CAA) at Bridgeforth Stadium, could be JMU’s toughest test in conference action this season.
“I think we’re going to find that out [today],” second-year Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “I think we’re a better football team right now than we were last year at the end of the year. I think we’re playing with more confidence and we’re just playing better.”
Elon had a shot to knock off JMU last year in the regular-season finale, but the Dukes took the game decisively, 31-3, to earn their second straight outright CAA crown.
Cignetti has nine starters back on offense and nine starters back on defense from the 2017 team, and he said that experience has helped Elon rattle off wins over Furman, Charleston Southern and New Hampshire.
JMU coach Mike Houston said he sees the same traits in the Phoenix that he does in his squad.
“Sure, now they do it from a different scheme on both sides of the ball,” Houston said. “They’re more two-back on offense and an odd-front, 3-3-[5]-stack defensively, but the characteristics are the same.
“… They’re a championship-caliber football team, so I hope that’s what we are. That’s the way we’ve tried to build the program and the way we’ve been the last two years, so [today] we’ll find out what each of us are after we see the matchup.”
In 2017, it was former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor who gave Elon plenty of problems. Schor threw for 214 yards and rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns.
Elon senior linebacker Warren Messer said this year’s JMU offense poses similar difficulties as Dukes junior signal-caller Ben DiNucci has thrown for 801 yards and nine touchdowns while also sitting as the team’s second-leading rusher with 196 yards and three scores.
“We have to stop the pass and we have to stop the run with the quarterback because he can keep plays alive,” Messer said.
Said Cignetti, “DiNucci is doing a great job of running their offense.”
DiNucci is completing 74 percent of his passes, the second-best rate in all of FCS this season.
“I think the first few weeks I was able to do some things with my legs,” DiNucci said. “And I’m sure when some of those defensive guys watched the film, they made it a point of emphasis not to let me scramble.
“You could see the last few weeks with some of the ways the defenses have played on some of those read-option plays not necessarily allowing me to get on the edge as much, but shoot, if the run is there I’ll run and if the pass is there I’ll look to find guys downfield, too. I’ll keep adapting my game in whatever the way the defense plays.”
Throughout the week, DiNucci and JMU’s offense have studied up on the 3-3-5 stack, which can be difficult to play against. Elon and Villanova are the only teams in the CAA that use it. Elon defensive coordinator Tony Trisciani brought it with him when left the Wildcats for Cignetti’s staff.
“It’s tough because they’ve got some pretty good players,” JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “… And it’s just the multiplicity with being three-down and then getting in nickel and dime packages, you have so many ways to lineup and stunt options that it changes your blocking rules.
“But I do think we’re getting a little more familiar with it because we’ve played Villanova now a couple of times. We played Elon last year.”
Cignetti said his offense, which has tallied at least 30 points in each of the Phoenix’s three wins, has to be cautious with the ball against JMU’s defense.
Dukes senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland has returned an interception for a touchdown in each of the last three games and is one shy of the FCS all-time record and single-season record.
“Defensively, they’ve plugged some new faces in, but you really don’t see much of a difference,” Cignetti said. “I thought they had an awesome defense last year. Really, one of the best I’ve seen at a relative level in a long time and they’re playing that way this year, too.”