HARRISONBURG — The bullpen guys are taking care of their teammates in more ways than one at James Madison.

“We called it a ‘Grill and Chill,’” Dukes closer Nick Robertson said.

After JMU was swept at the College of Charleston and near the end of the nine-game skid it endured last month, the team needed to be together, but away from the diamond or team room, according to the 6-foot-6, 265-pound right-hander.

A barbecue for the entire squad became the cathartic gathering it needed.

Robertson said fellow relievers Matt Marsili and Shelton Perkins each manned a grill.

“Marsili was working on the burgers and steaks,” Robertson said, “and Perkins was working on the chicken.”

Junior infielder Fox Semones said it was what the team needed at the time.

Later that week, the Dukes began to turn their season in the right direction by winning two of three in Colonial Athletic Association play at William & Mary. JMU has won 11 of its last 13 contests dating back to April 13 when it snapped the long losing streak against the Tribe.

The Dukes (29-19, 9-9 CAA) have also catapulted from the bottom of the CAA standings to third place entering this weekend’s series at Northeastern.

“This game isn’t just about winning and losing,” Semones said. “It’s a lot more and it’s about all the other guys you’re out there on the field with. And I think once we did that and had that moment together, we realized we’re just not playing to win or lose out there, we’re playing for each other.”

And on the field, Robertson and the rest of the arsenal of arms skipper Marlin Ikenberry can call on in relief have shown up for their teammates over and over again during the recent surge.

Ikenberry said a big reason for the team’s success is the effectiveness of his bullpen.

“They come in and it’s great because they can be extended a lot of the time,” Ikenberry said. “They don’t just have to go one inning like when we extended Nick on the weekend for three innings on Friday and then two on Sunday. Perkins throws three and Brett [Ayer] throws three and Marsili can come in there to be a wedge guy. [Dan] Goggin can be a wedge guy.

“And I think the biggest thing is just getting consistency out of our starters. If our starters can get us into the fifth, sixth inning and we want them to go two times through the lineup, then we can really mix and match out the bullpen effectively.”

Robertson has seven saves and a 0.70 ERA to go along with 48 strikeouts over 25 2/3 innings. Perkins, Marsili and Ayer all have ERAs between 1.97 and 2.56. Ayer has 46 punch outs over 32 innings.

JMU is 11th best in all of college baseball, averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, and Robertson and Ayer are a big reason why.

“They come in with their head held high and their chest out,” Semones said. “When they’re coming in, you don’t have any doubt that they’re going to get the job done. You love seeing them come out there. I know I love seeing Nick Rob or Dan Goggin or Marsili or Shelton run out there. It’s one of my favorite feelings to see them run out from the bullpen and it’s just not how good they are on the mound, but it’s the mentality they have and compete with. So I love being on the field with them.”

Ikenberry said because of the bullpen’s ability to hold a lead or keep the Dukes within striking distance if they’re trailing, the rest of the roster relaxes and thrives in the middle to late innings to win games.

On Tuesday, JMU got a game-tying, two-run double from Brady Harju and a go-ahead RBI single from Matt Dipasupil in the eighth inning to win at George Mason. The same thing happened this past Friday when the Dukes put together a two-run sixth to tie Towson and then a three-run eighth to beat the Tigers in the opener of a CAA series sweep.

“Pitching and playing defense, that’s been our consistent go-to,” Ikenberry said, “and really we believe in it and so our offense knows if we’re close, we can score runs in a hurry and in a bunch and so that’s what we’ve done.

“We’ve won games late and we’ve just hung in there and, as I say, we ride the starters out and get to the bullpen. [In] college baseball the starting pitchers are really good and the closing pitchers are really good, so we’re scoring runs in that sixth, seventh or eighth inning where we’re getting to the starter the second or third time through the lineup or we’re catching a guy coming out of the bullpen that we’re really putting good swings on.”

Semones said it’s a great formula enabling team success.

“We just started putting together all the parts of our game with the pitching, defense and hitting,” Semones said.

As for Robertson, who struck out seven in three frames on Friday against Towson and four in two innings to earn the win Sunday over the Tigers, he said his favorite put-away pitch is his fastball and added the relievers just like doing their part and filling their roles to ensure team success.

“I made an analogy about it yesterday when we were on the bus back from Mason,” Robertson said. “Our season has kind of been like a tunnel. It started off pretty good before we entered the tunnel, but then we went through a rough spot and we’ve kind of seen the light at the end of the tunnel recently, so we’re about to come out and I feel like if we keep doing what we’ve been doing, then we’re going to keep doing pretty good.”