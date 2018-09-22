HARRISONBURG – Conference openers aren’t always reserved for rivalry games, but James Madison gets one to kick off its Colonial Athletic Association slate today.

“It’s a little different for us,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “Playing one of our longtime, big rivals this early in the season, and with this game you know exactly what you’re going to get.”

No. 2 JMU hosts in-state foe William & Mary at 3:30 p.m., inside Bridgeforth Stadium as the schools meet for the 41st time. The Dukes and Tribe have only opened league play against each other twice before — in 1995 as Yankee Conference members and in 2011.

“Every game we’re always excited,” JMU junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said. “But when you get to conference play especially against William & Mary with a little bit of a rivalry there, it requires a little more focus and so we do bring a bit more edge to this game.”

Winners of 18 straight CAA contests (and 20 straight against conference opponents when including playoff wins over Stony Brook and New Hampshire the last two years), JMU is seeking its third consecutive outright league championship this season.

Stapleton, who has 17 catches for 167 yards and two scores through three games, and the Dukes (2-1) offense have used the past week to prepare for the Tribe (1-1) defense, which features seven returning starters from a unit that finished in the top 50 nationally for rushing defense, passing defense, total defense and scoring defense in 2017.

William & Mary held Bucknell to 7 points in its season-opening win before getting blown out by FBS Virginia Tech in Week 2.

“They didn’t have their better year [last year], but it wasn’t because their defense wasn’t good,” JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said.

Said Stapleton, “They have three of the four players back starting in the secondary, and they’re talented and they don’t make many mistakes. They’re going to play really hard, so it’s going to take my best effort and our receiving corps’ best effort if we want to make any plays.”

Tribe junior linebacker Arman Jones, who leads his team with 16 tackles, said his position group has carried confidence from last season in into this one.

In last year’s 46-14 win for the Dukes, William & Mary had forced a red-zone turnover, held JMU to two touchdowns and to settle for two field goals in the first half. The game became lopsided in the final 30 minutes when the Tribe gave the ball away three times leading to three JMU touchdowns.

“It starts with our middle linebacker, Nate Atkins,” Jones said. “He’s definitely the quarterback of our defense and he’s definitely able to put us in the right spot to make the best play.

“Then with my athleticism, and [linebacker] Alex Purviance’s physicality, it all works together with different types of ability.”

Jones said it’s on him, Atkins and Purviance to help slow JMU’s rushing attack. The Dukes ran for 386 yards and six touchdowns in their win last week against Robert Morris.

“The quarterback [Ben DiNucci] they have in there from Pittsburgh is making a lot of things happen,” 39th-year William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said. “Not only throwing the ball, but running around a little bit. Then running back-wise, with Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson there, they’ve got big-time backs and it always amazes me to see the receiver, Stapleton, and the plays that he makes.

“They’re very explosive.”

Today’s contest marks Laycock’s last trip to Harrisonburg — he’s coached in every JMU-William & Mary matchup since 1981, but is retiring after this season.

“He’s a heck of a coach,” JMU defensive coordinator Bob Trott said. “He’s been the constant the whole time and you can always see part of him in their offense.”

Laycock used three quarterbacks in the loss to JMU last year, but has settled on sophomore Shon Mitchell as his starter this season.

Mitchell has thrown for 475 yards and two scores while benefiting from the return of wide receiver DeVonte Dedmond and running back Albert Funderburke after both missed most of last season with injuries.

“I haven’t played against those guys, so watching the film I see why guys say they’re some of the best players in the CAA,” Dukes junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “So they’ve got those guys back, and when you play against William & Mary, it’s Virginia teams, an interstate rival, so you know we’re going to get their best shot and that we’re going to give our best shot.”

Over the last decade, JMU is 7-3 against William & Mary. The Dukes lead the all-time series with a 23-17 mark.