FRISCO, Texas - When Curt Cignetti patrols the sideline here on Saturday, he’ll likely stick to his usual routine.

Regularly calm, he’ll watch the play in front of him, chat with his assistant coaches over the headset and jot down notes based on what he sees.

But when the first-year James Madison coach leads his Dukes in the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State at noon, there is one abnormality he must monitor and track in his notes – how the depth of the Bison affects JMU’s fronts.

Normally, when the Dukes show up they unquestionably boast the better built offensive and defensive lines to withstand whatever test they may face.

“But we have not played a lot of [players] on the offensive line and we have not played a lot of [players] on the defensive line,” Cignetti said. “So we’ve got to be ready to go the distance and be able to manage the tempo of the game and be smart about what we do.”

Cignetti said, in his preparations for top-seeded NDSU, he came away impressed with the eight-man rotation the Bison typically use for their defensive line and all the different running backs who are capable of shredding an opposing defense and wearing down the front of the other team.

There are three North Dakota State running backs – Ty Brooks, Adam Cofield and Kobe Johnson – with at least 660 rushing yards entering the title-game clash at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, just north of Dallas. Brooks paces the Bison with 940 rushing yards while Cofield has a position-group best 11 touchdowns on the ground.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to be in that type of room,” Cofield said, “where guys aren’t selfish and are willing to do anything to help out the team. [NDSU running backs coach Dan] Larson made it clear that when you get your opportunity, you better be competing at a high level, and every week we strive to do that.”

The most comparable backfield across the FCS to NDSU’s is likely JMU’s rotation of running backs. But even that’s dwindled down lately from a four-man group to a platoon of juniors: Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton. Occasionally and as long as freshman running back Latrele Palmer is healthy, he’s deployed when Cignetti calls for a power back in the second half.