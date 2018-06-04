HARRISONBURG – Mike Houston’s reason for bringing five transfers to James Madison since the end of the spring wasn’t complex.

“You can never have enough good players,” the third-year coach said by phone. “We had a roster discussion today and we’re trying to make sure that we have the best possible team that we can field for James Madison University when we report August 1.”

The Dukes officially added safety Wayne Davis (Ohio State) and running back Jawon Hamilton (Central Florida) along with quarterback Patrick Bentley (Alderson-Broaddus), wide receiver Edward Morgan (ASA Junior College) and tight end/wide receiver Dylan Stapleton (Slippery Rock) to the roster Monday.

All five are enrolled, in classes and working out with the team. Davis, Hamilton and Morgan are immediately eligible. Bentley and Stapleton – moving up from the Division II level – can practice this season, but can’t play in games until 2019.

“If you look at each one, there’s different circumstances surrounding why it was a fit for us and why it was a fit for them and the specific need that they address,” Houston said. “So they’re all kind of different.”

Since taking over at JMU in 2016, Houston has landed 17 total FBS transfers with Davis and Hamilton joining the squad.

Houston said Hamilton was targeted after the Dukes’ staff missed out on a sought-after high school running back for the most recent recruiting class.

On National Signing Day in February, Heritage-Lynchburg running back Eljiah Davis inked with Old Dominion after JMU, Liberty and Virginia Tech recruited him.

“We’ve taken some transfers in my time here, but literally I get easily 10 to 15 transfer requests every week,” Houston said. “It is insane the volume of players that contact us, and it isn’t just random.

“It’s guys that are from the state of Virginia, guys that we’ve recruited or the past staff had recruited, so it’s one of those things that you know you’re certainly not going to take all of them, but when you have a situation like we had, where we lost the running back that we wanted in recruiting late this past January, we do have the ability to backfill that position.”

In 15 games and 11 starts over two seasons at UCF, Hamilton rushed 151 times for 546 yards and five touchdowns. Hamilton has three seasons of eligibility left to play at JMU.

“I still have a young running back in Jawon that addresses the roster gap moving forward,” Houston said. “And I don’t have to take a lesser player. I don’t want to take a lesser player just to take a running back in that situation. We want to take players that have the caliber of the rest of the roster.”

Houston said he saw similar talent in Davis, who also has three years of eligibility remaining.

Davis has ties to JMU as well – he was high school teammates with redshirt freshman linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey at Lake Taylor in Norfolk and was initially offered by ex-coach Everett Withers before signing with the Buckeyes.

“I think he can play all five positions in the secondary,” Houston said of Davis. “He has very good coverage skills and at the same time, he also has the size to be the tackler in the box at safety.

“It was an opportunity to get a guy with a little bit of experience and he’s someone who’s very talented and someone who we thought would make our football team better, make our secondary better.”

Houston said the defensive staff hasn’t yet figured out whether to play Davis at corner or safety this fall.

The Dukes have to replace two former All-American safeties, but return three senior cornerbacks as All-American Rashad Robinson, All-Colonial Athletic Association first teamer Jimmy Moreland and slot corner Curtis Oliver are back.

Morgan like Davis could help fill an immediate need and has three seasons to play.

At ASA, Morgan led the team with 60 receptions for 846 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“You know if [sophomore receiver] Ezrah Archie doesn’t get injured this spring, is there as big of need for him?” Houston said. “I don’t know. But certainly, we felt like we needed to have a little bit better depth going into the fall with that occurring.”

Both Division II transfers will walk-on.

Stapleton is the brother of the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, Riley Stapleton, and Houston said the Dukes recruited Bentley before the quarterback decided to go to Alderson-Broaddus.

As a freshman this past fall Bentley threw for 572 yards and three scores in three starts. Stapleton had 26 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown in 2017 at Slippery Rock.

“Typically, you don’t see a Division II player transfer here,” Houston said. “But Dylan Stapleton, the reason why he’s here is because of Riley and us knowing the all the intangibles that go along with Riley.

“… And [Bentley] was the starter as a freshman there, but it wasn’t what he wanted from his college experience, so he got his release, contacted us, and asked to walk on, so we’re excited to get him.”