DukesofJMU - Dukes OC Montgomery Leaving For FBS Gig

James Madison is in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Shane Montgomery is leaving James Madison to take the same job with FBS Buffalo, the Daily News-Record confirmed Wednesday.ESPN first reported the move.

“We really appreciate everything that Shane did for our program the last two years,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti told the DN-R. “He is a true professional and excellent coach. We wish Shane and his wife Sandy continued success as they embark upon their new journey.”

Montgomery was part of Cignetti’s original staff at the school and spent two seasons in Harrisonburg.

He and Cignetti developed former quarterback Ben DiNucci into a 2020 seventh-round NFL Draft choice of the Dallas Cowboys.

This past season, Montgomery, who also served as the program’s quarterback coach, tutored senior signal-caller Cole Johnson and he made major improvements as the spring campaign went on.

Johnson threw for 726 yards and seven touchdowns compared to only three interceptions in the FCS postseason.

With the Dukes, Montgomery’s offenses ranked among the best in the subdivision.

JMU, which returned only three starters to its offense for this spring, finished 14th nationally for scoring (33.6 points per game), 12th for total offense (447.5 yards per game) and sixth for rushing (232.6 yards on the ground per game).

In 2019 when JMU finished as the national runner-up, it was third in the FCS for scoring offense (40 points per game), 10th for total offense (465.8 yards per game) and 10th for rushing (242.9 yards on the ground per game).

The decision to join Buffalo means Montgomery returns to the Mid-American Conference where he was once a head coach at Miami (Ohio).

He’ll join new Bulls coach Mo Linguist’s staff. Linguist was hired officially this past Saturday, replacing ex-Buffalo coach Lance Leipold, who took the same job at Kansas.

Linguist also is a former James Madison assistant, having spent 2009 through 2011 as the Dukes’ safeties coach.

Linguist worked last fall as the Dallas Cowboys’ cornerbacks coach and earned the defensive coordinator job at Michigan before taking his new gig.

This past December, Montgomery signed a two-year extension that would’ve kept him at JMU through Jan. 31, 2023.