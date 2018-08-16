Dukes' O-Line Coming Together
HARRISONBURG — The song has finally stopped and the game of musical chairs between James Madison’s offensive linemen appears to be over.
“We’re trying to gel together,” junior Jahee Jackson said.
Jackson was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice after starting 13 games at right tackle for the Dukes last year, but now he’s playing left guard.
He’s not the only player up front to change jobs.
Sophomore Zaire Bethea manned the left guard spot throughout the 2017 postseason, but he’s moved to left tackle. Liam Fornadel, another sophomore, appeared at three different positions across the line as a freshman, and entering this season, the 6-foot-4, 304-pounder is settled at right tackle.
“You want to get it to where they work together,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “They have to make calls. They have to block schemes together. They have to make double teams, and at the same time, you’ve got to build some depth because if someone gets hurt, you don’t want to be like ‘Oh, we’ve never played with this lineup.’”
The only one who hasn’t moved is junior center Mac Patrick, the most seasoned of the bunch.
Junior Tyree Chavious, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, is taking first-team reps at right guard this week after Campbell transfer Joe Fishpaw had earned those snaps through the first eight practices. Fishpaw, likely to be the Dukes’ first lineman off the bench, is drilling at both guard and tackle as of Tuesday.
“We’re coming together great,” Patrick said. “I think everyone is playing off of each other and we’re picking up the tempo, figuring out what we need to do and knowing how the guy next to you is going to react.”
|Left Tackle
|Left Guard
|Center
|Right Guard
|Right Tackle
|
Zaire Bethea
|
Jahee Jackson
|
Mac Patrick
|
Tyree Chavious
|
Liam Fornadel
|
R-Sophomore
|
R-Junior
|
Junior
|
R-Junior
|
Sophomore
|
6-3, 309
|
6-3, 295
|
6-2, 292
|
6-4, 318
|
6-4, 306
Bethea and Jackson are making the toughest adjustments.
“The biggest difference is definitely the island,” Bethea said about playing left tackle. “Dealing with [defensive ends], they’ve all got different rushes. I have to know which one is going to do a speed rush or power rush, and they’ve given me every option to see, so it’s definitely helpful.
“But I’ve got to be quicker with my kick step and I’ve got to get more depth. Instead of at guard, it’s like I kick and I’m right there. Now, it’s I can take a couple of steps and they can come to me. It’s different but as the days go on, I’m getting used to it.”
Bethea is stepping in for graduated All-American left tackle Aaron Stinnie, who’s now vying for a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans.
In the spring, the Dukes had Bethea still at left guard and bounced Jackson over to left tackle.
“Jahee, I thought, struggled a little bit at tackle during the spring,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “You push him down to guard and I think he’s stood out now. I think it’s allowed him to use more of his strengths and maybe it doesn’t put him in situations where he struggles as much.
“I think Zaire can play anywhere across the front — all five positions, there’s no doubt. Zaire is going to be a really good player. He’s athletic enough. He has the size to handle the big kids, and between him and Liam, you have two young tackles right there. They’re your guys for years to come.”
Both Bethea and Jackson said they’re leaning on each other to be ready and comfortable at their positions for when JMU opens its season on Sept. 1 at N.C. State.
“We’re going to the line and telling each other what to do,” Jackson said. “After practice, I’ll help him with the tackle stuff and he’ll help me with the guard stuff. It’s going hand in hand.”