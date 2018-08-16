HARRISONBURG — The song has finally stopped and the game of musical chairs between James Madison’s offensive linemen appears to be over.

“We’re trying to gel together,” junior Jahee Jackson said.

Jackson was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice after starting 13 games at right tackle for the Dukes last year, but now he’s playing left guard.

He’s not the only player up front to change jobs.

Sophomore Zaire Bethea manned the left guard spot throughout the 2017 postseason, but he’s moved to left tackle. Liam Fornadel, another sophomore, appeared at three different positions across the line as a freshman, and entering this season, the 6-foot-4, 304-pounder is settled at right tackle.

“You want to get it to where they work together,” offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said. “They have to make calls. They have to block schemes together. They have to make double teams, and at the same time, you’ve got to build some depth because if someone gets hurt, you don’t want to be like ‘Oh, we’ve never played with this lineup.’”

The only one who hasn’t moved is junior center Mac Patrick, the most seasoned of the bunch.

Junior Tyree Chavious, who missed all of last season with an Achilles injury, is taking first-team reps at right guard this week after Campbell transfer Joe Fishpaw had earned those snaps through the first eight practices. Fishpaw, likely to be the Dukes’ first lineman off the bench, is drilling at both guard and tackle as of Tuesday.

“We’re coming together great,” Patrick said. “I think everyone is playing off of each other and we’re picking up the tempo, figuring out what we need to do and knowing how the guy next to you is going to react.”