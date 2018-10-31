HARRISONBURG – James Madison is on track to host all the way through the national semifinal this postseason if its ranking holds.

The Dukes are No. 2 in the Division I Football Championship Committee’s initial Top 10 released Wednesday on ESPN2 during halftime of the Ball State-Toledo game.

JMU (6-2, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) sits only behind No. 1 North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The Bison beat the Dukes in last year’s national championship game.

Earlier this week, JMU coach Mike Houston said his players aren’t focused on their standing with committee considering there are three Saturdays left. JMU travels to New Hampshire this Saturday, welcomes Rhode Island to Bridgeforth Stadium on Nov. 10 and plays at Towson on Nov. 17.

“No, we got to try to beat New Hampshire,” Houston said. “That’s it.

“If you don’t win that game, what’s the rankings mean? You’ve got to control what you can control. All that stuff will sort itself out in the next three, four weeks.”

Two Big Sky squads – No. 3 UC Davis (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) and No. 4 Weber State (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky) – and another CAA team, No. 5 Elon (5-2, 3-1 CAA), round out the Top 5.

No. 6 Kennesaw State (7-1, 3-0 Big South), No. 7 South Dakota State (5-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference), No. 8 Wofford (6-2, 5-1 Southern), No. 9 Eastern Washington (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky) and No. 10 Delaware (6-2, 4-1 CAA) were also ranked.