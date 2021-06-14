Dukes Might Not Be Done With Transfers

They’ve already officially added five newcomers via the transfer portal for the upcoming fall season, and aren’t yet finished looking for more.

“I would say we’re still monitoring the portal on a daily basis,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record last week. “It’d be premature to say we’re done.”

All five of the Dukes’ incoming transfers are defenders. Three are defensive linemen and two are defensive backs.

Former Towson defensive end Bryce Carter is the most experienced of the bunch, having appeared in 35 games with 24 starts in his four years with the Tigers. He racked up 144 tackles to go along with 34 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Ex-Ohio State defensive tackle Zaid Hamdan saw limited action with the Buckeyes and former Army defensive lineman Jordan Funk spent only 2020 with the Black Knights.

With Carter, Funk and Hamdan joining the team, JMU now has 20 defensive linemen on its roster.

In the secondary, former VMI safety Josh ‘Cheese’ Sarratt and ex-Eastern Michigan safety Jalen Phelps could help the Dukes immediately or at least boost depth in the defensive backfield after thriving for the Keydets and Eagles, respectively, in their last stops.

This past spring, Sarratt had two interceptions for VMI, which had its season ended in the first round of the FCS playoffs in a loss against JMU. And Phelps played in 42 games for EMU before sitting out last season.