HARRISONBURG — For the 13th straight year, James Madison women’s basketball will be playing in the postseason.

It is a streak that is rare in college basketball, especially at the mid-major level where it is harder to maintain excellence over a long period of time. Yet, JMU’s run of postseason appearances feels a bit different for Sean O’Regan, who has been a part of the program for the past 11 years — the first nine as an assistant and the last two as coach.

“It’s pretty incredible I’ve been here 11 years, and in my 11 years, we haven’t once been truly excited to make the WNIT,” O’Regan said. “The WNIT is a fun tournament and there’s good teams in it and you get to host games. There’s a lot of good in it, and I’m not putting the WNIT [down], but that’s kind of how we’ve been, we’re always chasing that NCAA run and fallen back to this.”

Every year the Dukes fall short of the NCAA Tournament, O’Regan said it is hard to rally the troops for the WNIT. However, JMU has also had a lot of recent success in women’s basketball’s second-tier postseason tournament, winning at least one game in its last five appearances dating back to 2008.

There has been more success in JMU’s last three appearances — 2012, 2013 and 2017. Madison made a run to the finals in 2012, was a quarterfinalist in 2013 and made it to the round of 16 last year before losing 69-67 in overtime to Villanova.

That lineage of postseason success is not lost on the players.

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win [the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament], but we’re lucky enough and worked hard enough to set ourselves up for a postseason for so many years,” junior point guard Logan Reynolds said. “That’s just how JMU does. We have a great program, we work hard and we just want it to be the best we can be regardless if it’s in the big dance, WNIT or any other postseason thing.”

The timeline for moving past the disappointment of losing in the CAA tourney and re-focusing on the WNIT is different for everyone. In O’Regan’s case, he said a conversation with sophomore guard Kamiah Smalls helped his feelings subside after a “long three days” watching film of the 76-53 loss to Elon on Friday.

Smalls said her conversation with O’Regan was cathartic in some ways, helped strengthen the bond between herself and her coach and also helped her refocus on the opportunities ahead.

“It was honestly like I was sitting down and talking to my father after a basketball game,” Smalls said. “We just really connected, you could say. I think it was something that really helped our relationship in a big way. Going through that tough loss is something that will only bring [O’Regan] and I closer together and makes both of us more and more hungry.”

It wasn’t until the next day, when JMU had its first on-court session since the loss, that the players began to overcome the disappointment of falling short of a conference title for a second straight season.

“I think it took [Tuesday’s] practice to really solidify our feelings and our disappointment with what happened,” Reynolds said. “The majority of us just wanted to get back out there, be with each other and actually thrive in practice. I think that’s what really got us over — not over it, of course — but it brought us back together and made us get focused more.”

Both Reynolds and Smalls said there is nothing the Dukes can do in the postseason that is going to avenge that loss to the Phoenix. However, they said they cannot let the defeat influence their play during the WNIT, which the Dukes begin today at 7 p.m. against East Tennessee State at the Convocation Center.

“We won’t be able to redeem ourselves from that mistake until next year,” Smalls said, “so you just got to look past it and have the mentality to be strong enough to keep playing through the whole season.”

O’Regan said much of his mission this week is to ensure his team does not dwell on the past and project how motivated he is for this next stage of the season. He said he has many fond memories of JMU’s runs through the WNIT and is hopeful the Dukes can create more this season.

He said he wants to infuse his staff and players with the positive emotions he is feeling and believes that will help JMU finish the season strong.

“I’m genuinely excited to go play this game and keep it moving,” O’Regan said. “If it starts with me, it will infiltrate them and obviously infiltrate our assistant coaches. There’s one thing to do here, there’s no yesterday, there’s no tomorrow. You’ve got a game to play at home against a good ETSU team, so what are we doing; there’s no reason to hang your head.”