HARRISONBURG – Coppin State will come into the Convocation Center Thursday night with a college basketball legend on the sideline. But so far it doesn’t look like James Madison’s next opponent has any such talent on the court.

Juan Dixon, who scored 2,269 career points at Maryland and led the Terrapins to the 2002 NCAA title, is off to a 0-7 start in his second season leading the Eagles and the closest game was a 19-point setback at Navy on Nov. 14. In all, Coppin State has been outscored by an average of 29.7 points per game.

But coming off a disappointing holiday tournament at the Men Against Breast Cancer Oakland Hoops Challenge, JMU coach Louis Rowe said his team isn’t in position to count on any easy games.

“We’re not at a point where we should take anybody lightly,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We’re preparing for a team that can come in here and score a lot of points. We better be ready to play a game on Thursday.”

After dropping three of their past four games, the Dukes enter the contest 5-3, but the JMU coaches are hopeful the tournament atmosphere was something that can prepare an inexperienced squad for later challenges.

“You never know, game to game,” Rowe said. “Especially, I’ll be honest, with my team. Some of the youth we’re trying to incorporate…I just want us to be prepared for every game. It’s always keeping the challenge on them to never let their guard down, to keep their edge.”

Senior power forward Develle Phillips is still recovering from an injured index finger and missed four straight games before coming off the bench to play 18 minutes in Sunday’s overtime loss to Oral Roberts. That left senior guard Stuckey Mosley as the only upperclassmen in the regular rotation and the Dukes have otherwise been relying mostly on sophomores along with freshman point guard Deshon Parker.

“This is still a really, really young team,” Rowe said. “Especially with Develle having been out, and Stuckey being our only true older guy playing, we had a bunch of younger guys playing. I just felt like it would be good at this time of the year to get three games in three days and see how we fared, see what it did to the body and make sure guys understood what it takes to try to win three games in three days.”

The Dukes should be considered heavy favorites when Coppin State comes to town. JMU has the CAA’s third-best defense, allowing 71 points per game, and the Dukes are holding opponents to 46 percent shooting from the floor.

The Eagles rank 343rd of 351 Division teams, scoring 58 points per game and are shooting field goals at 36.2 percent.

But Rowe will be looking for intensity when his Dukes take the floor.

“We have to come out every day with a bunch of sophomores trying to learn and trying to grow,” Rowe said. “There are moments when we look really, really good. But there’s also coming out of the locker room kind of down, kind of chill, kind of relaxed. That’s what you can’t accept.”