HARRISONBURG — The expectations for James Madison's Matt Lewis coming into the season were high, and remain so as the Dukes head to Norfolk for a Saturday night matchup with Old Dominion.

The Woodbridge product earned preseason All-CAA honors after averaging more than 17 points in conference play as a freshman. He had potential to cross the 1,000-point mark for his career as just a sophomore. Yet nine games into the season, it's not coming easy for Lewis.

Still, he's come up big for the Dukes at just the right times.

Thursday night against Coppin State was a prime example. Lewis was scoreless as JMU fell behind by 10 points at halftime, and when the Dukes took the floor to start the second period, freshman Deshon Parker started in his place.

“I’m trying to do anything to spark my guys,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “We were trying to do something to spark them. A decision was made to try to spark, but it doesn’t change anything about us getting back into that game, and Matt having the ball at the end.”

Lewis is averaging 13.6 points per game on just 34.9 percent shooting, 27 percent from 3-point range. More than 39 minutes into the game he hadn't made a shot from the floor.

Then, with 13 second left he got into the lane, banked one in and got fouled, cutting the Coppin State lead to one.

The Dukes got the ball back, down two and called a play for senior guard Stuckey Mosley. The Eagles defended Mosley on the back door, so Lewis took it himself, hit a guarded runner with three seconds left and sent it to overtime.

“He made a really, really tough finish,” Rowe said. “The guy was there on him at the rim. I was just thankful it went in.”

By the time overtime was done, Lewis had 16 points and the Dukes had won.

No, the prolonged shooting slump to start the season hasn't kept Lewis from contributing to JMU's 6-3 start. Odds are, Lewis will regain his stroke eventually, making the Dukes a much more dangerous team.

Saturday night against a tough ODU team might not seem like a bad time if you support JMU. The Monarchs are 4-3 and coming off back-to-back impressive victories against Norhtern Iowa and VCU. Wednesday ODU came from 17-points down to beat the Rams by 10.

High scoring senior guards Ahmad Carver and B.J. Stith will keep the JMU backcourt busy on defense. But if the Dukes get the kind of offensive performance Lewis is certainly capable of, they should have a good shot to pick up another solid road victory.

“It’s not so much about trying to get going offensively for myself,” Lewis said. “I just try to go out there and win the game. Whether it’s passing the ball, getting an assist. I just do whatever the team needs to win the game.”