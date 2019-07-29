HARRISONBURG – Khurram Simpson liked the idea of his lead recruiter also serving as his future position coach and defensive coordinator.

Especially since he said the bond between him and James Madison assistant Corey Hetherman is a strong one.

On Monday morning, the Mater Dei (Middletown, N.J.) defensive end, Simpson, announced his commitment to the Dukes via Twitter and became the seventh pledge in JMU’s 2020 recruiting class.

“It’s a great relationship,” Simpson said. “I like Coach Hetherman a lot. He’s one of the main reasons why I chose JMU.”

Simpson had other offers from Bryant, Maine and Wagner, but it was Hetherman’s relentless pursuit that paid off for Madison. Simpson said Hetherman, the Dukes’ first-year defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach, initially visited parochial power Mater Dei in the spring. After that, Hetherman kept in contact and saw Simpson compete during a camp at Rutgers earlier this summer.

It’s not uncommon for college coaches at one school to work camps at others.

“The way he teaches things and explains things, it just works for me,” Simpson said.

And this past Friday when Simpson attended JMU’s final prospect camp of the summer, it was the performance in front of Hetherman and Dukes coach Curt Cignetti that finally led to the scholarship offer Simpson said he was waiting for.

“I did good in the one-on-ones,” Simpson said. “And the drills, but I think it helped that he saw me at Rutgers, too. That’s what I think was the main thing.”

Simpson said another reason why JMU topped his list was because of the high-level football and academic combination it has.

“When I was there I just could imagine myself there,” he said.